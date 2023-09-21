PayDay 3 available, it is already the first on Steam and the peak of players is growing strongly

Development studio Starbreeze and publisher Deep Silver have announced the availability Of Payday 3 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. This is one cooperative shooter in which you participate in robberies, after a second highly successful chapter.

It should be noted that we already have data that makes us understand the excellent debut of the game (we will see over time if it is confirmed). The first is the fact that it is at the top of the world ranking of best-selling games on Steam, above Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 4, Party Animals, Phantom Liberty and EA Sports FC 24 .

The second is the peak of contemporary players, again on Steam, which is visibly growing. A few hours after its launch it has already reached 70,000 units, as detected by SteamDB, but it is destined to continue increasing more.