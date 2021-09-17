Paydek expands into Latin America and Africa with the help of Ripple

As Ripple continues its legal battle with the SEC in the United States, the company’s European subsidiary is working to continue its legacy. Indeed, according to a recent announcement by Sendi Young, Ripple’s head of European development at RippleNet, the company has struck a deal to help a UK-based company expand its real-time payments.

Young, who is also a former Mastercard executive, said Ripple is working with Britain’s Paydek, which wants to bring its real-time payments to South American and African countries. According to Young, this will significantly help freelancers and on-demand workers in these countries get paid quickly and seamlessly.

The combination of RippleNet payment services from Ripple and Paydek has already improved conditions for users in the UK, as it allows them to manage and improve payments for private and corporate customers. The country’s corporate and freelance customers in on-demand markets used to face a variety of problems that the combination of the two companies’ technologies was able to solve.

As a result, the on-demand market is expanding and is expected to reach $ 455 billion over the next two years.

How will businesses benefit from this move?

As some may know, Ripple and Paydek have collaborated previously in Africa. Now, however, the partnership with Localpayment will allow them to also reach Latin America, where RippleNet already has a certain presence.

In other words, Ripple has opened an important door to Paydek and can provide numerous opportunities for the payment company, such as creating additional payment tracks in new regions. In addition, Paydek can create a new infrastructure that will allow for cheap, fast and secure payments.

As for Ripple, Young said the company will allow it to further expand its presence in Latin America and Africa and enable the implementation of innovative solutions as the company continues to pursue the digital remittance market.

