Paying for cloud storage for life: is it a good idea?

Maybe you make a big investment to use the cloud for years, but in reality in a year, two or three it will stop working and such an investment has not been a good idea. Therefore, it is something that you should be aware of and put it on a scale so that you do not encounter any problems in the future.

A first point to take into account is that the service you hire can close at any time . Even if you hire something for years or even that says “for life”, the small print will say that they are not responsible in case that service stops working or there is a problem.

There are many secure cloud storage services that you can purchase. You will see that many options allow you to contract for a month, a year or even forever . Of course, even if it is something “unlimited” you will always have the limit of how long that platform will exist. Now, the longer you hire something, the less it usually costs. But this is not always going to be a good idea.

You may need more space

you should also look how much space will you need. Perhaps now 1 GB is enough for you, for example, but in a few years you will need much more. Is it convenient for you to contract something in the long term and pay in advance if you still need to contract something superior later? In that case it wouldn’t be such a good idea.

Keep in mind that we generate more and more content and it occupies more space. For example higher quality videos, images, etc. Therefore, it is possible that what is sufficient today may not be in a few years and you need to hire something superior.

Maybe you want something better later

Something similar could happen if in the future you are going to need something better. Think, for example, of a cloud storage service that does not allow it to be used from other platforms or does not allow other users to access the content remotely. You may need some of this later.

It may even be that the download or upload speed is very limited and later you want it to work better, in order to be able to exchange large files between devices faster, without appearing cuts.

technology changes

Besides, technology is constantly changing. The devices we use improve, the web pages we visit, the online platforms where we register… Everything changes and so may the use of the cloud in a few years. You may opt for more complete platforms, with better services and more possibilities.

So if you lock yourself into a cloud storage service for life, you may find yourself wanting to use something newer in a few years. Therefore, it is another question that you are going to have to weigh and decide whether or not it is convenient for you to use something like this.

In short, as you have seen, it is interesting to analyze the use of the cloud that you are going to have in the coming years and whether or not it is convenient for you to contract something for life or in the long term. You may have some financial savings at first, but perhaps in the future that will be a limitation and you will regret it.