paying taxes “contributes to social welfare”

The royal decree of the ESO curriculum, approved last Tuesday by the Council of Ministers, includes the compulsory education for students between 12 and 16 years of age throughout Spain. Among this knowledge, the Government highlights the “social value of taxes” which he considers key to “actively contributing to social welfare”. And all this, while the Executive refuses to relieve the fiscal pressure on the Spanish to face the serious economic crisis.

The Executive highlights that “the practice of active citizenship begins largely around school life” and “that is why it is so important to identify and solve ethical problems, as well as implement democratic norms, values ​​and procedures in all those educational activities, physical or virtual, which are available in the classroom and outside it.

This is where he frames «the weighting of value and social importance of taxes”, along with “knowledge of the foundations and events that make up our democratic memory, volunteering and associationism and the contribution of the State, its institutions, and other international and social organizations, to the promotion of peace, comprehensive security , attention to the victims of violence, defense for peace, and international cooperation».

ideological curriculum

The Government takes advantage of the educational curriculum to introduce some issues with an obvious ideological bias, typical of the PSOE and Podemos program.

Thus, it is intended to instruct on “ecofeminism”, “the ethics of care”, the “Sustainable Development Goals” or “democratic memory”.

At this point, for example, the text highlights that “the Constitution is the product not only of a certain moment in the near past – the Transition to democracy -, but the result of a more extensive trajectory in time that integrates the movements, actions and events that, from different political cultures, have contributed to the consolidation of the ideas and values ​​that have helped shape the current democratic system.

“It supposes, therefore, the recognition of democratic memory and the analysis of the different historical moments that make it up, especially the loss of freedoms and rights after the coup d’état of 1936, as well as the visibility of the contribution of women, who have marked, through their commitment and peaceful action, much of the advances and achievements of the social state and the rule of law that we enjoy today”, is included in the curriculum.

The Government’s text has been especially controversial for several issues, such as the elimination of philosophy or the “socio-affective” teaching of mathematics. The main historical milestones, which did appear in previous curricula, are not included either. On terrorism, there is no direct allusion to ETA but rather a vague allusion to this concept. “The feelings of identity must be valued from their different scales and in relation to their consequences, becoming aware of the conflicts that in some cases they have contributed to cause and the need to recognize the suffering of the victims of violence and terrorism”, it was stated. can read in the text prepared by the Ministry of Education.

However, the curriculum does abound in other contents, such as the controversial subject on Civic and Ethical Values, with an obvious ideological bias. This container includes various blocks such as “Self-knowledge and moral autonomy”, “Society, justice and democracy” and “Sustainable development and environmental ethics”.