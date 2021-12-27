“Paying taxes will be easier” – Corriere.it

Digitization is increasingly entering the Public Administration and pushing towards the efficiency of the state machine, the simplification of the tax system (from online services, to pre-filled returns to electronic invoicing), and the fight against tax evasion. A transformation process that will lead to an absolute novelty in 2022: the pre-filled VAT return for businesses and professionals. To remember the step forward of the Italian tax is Ernesto Maria Ruffini, director of the Revenue Agency.

«Digitization is« an obligatory step – said Ruffini al Messenger – to accompany the simplification of the tax system. The opportunities offered by new technologies, also thanks to partnership with Sogei, can improve the efficiency of the Public Administration and make it up to the challenges of an increasingly complex society. I am thinking of online services, of the pre-filled declaration, of electronic invoicing ». Then the director tries to summarize the schedule: «Even before the pandemic we had undertaken a digital plan to communicate with citizens in an easier way, but the emergency acted as an accelerator. Today the electronic channel is the main means of using tax services. As of November 30, out of the 14 million services provided in 2021, 76 per cent were provided remotely ”.



Since last September, the pre-filled VAT registers for 2 million taxpayers went online, in particular, the subjects who apply the ordinary VAT regime and who opted for the quarterly VAT payment, i.e. the small subjects and the tax years 2021 and 2022. Taxpayers can consult them in the section «Invoices and fees»Validating or modifying the data entered from 1 July 2021. The data pre-filled in the online declaration can be modified or validated and exempt from keeping records. The quarterly data stored by the Revenue Agency may, starting from the new year, also contribute to the compilation of the draft of the annual VAT return. From 2023, the box for the annual VAT return will be activated on the “Invoices and payments” portal, where you can also modify and send the F24 form linked to the return

The first true form of digitization was therea pre-filled tax return, «The keystone for an authentic simplification of tax obligations for employees and retirees in their relationship with the tax authorities – added Ruffini to« Il Messaggero. The results we have been able to achieve in recent years go beyond what was possible to imagine when we started outlining this project ». «The numbers – finally observes the director – are constantly growing. The Agency has prepared over 20 million pre-filled declarations using the information in its possession. It is a great preliminary work that facilitates citizens in their relationship with the tax authorities, who are informed of all their possible tax deductions “.

