In Italy there are many citizens who have accrued debts with the tax authorities. According to estimates, there are approximately 18 million Italians with an open tax bill. In addition, around 7 million citizens accumulate new debts every year.

Paying a tax bill can weigh heavily on the family budget. For this reason, the State wanted to meet the citizens (even if in default) by facilitating the payment of the tax bills. Paying the tax bills will cost less from 2022 thanks to these discounts provided by the Revenue Agency, and the provision dated 17 January 2022. This provision approves Law 234/2021, concerning the new payment of the tax bills. Let’s see below what the new legislation provides and how paying off debts with the tax authorities will be less onerous.

Starting from January 1, 2022, the way to pay the tax bills changes. The provision of the Revenue Agency of 17 January 2022 provides for this. The new payment has two advantages for those who have debts left pending with the tax authorities.

The first advantage is that the Revenue Agency no longer provides for collection charges. These costs weighed heavily on the payment of the tax bill, ranging between 3% and 6% of the sums to be paid to the Revenue Agency. In addition, the Agency has also eliminated the charge equal to 1% of the amounts to be paid, foreseen in cases of spontaneous collection. As foreseen by Law 234/2021, now it will be the State directly to take charge of these sums, which previously burdened the debtors. The debtor, on the other hand, is responsible for both the expenses for the executive and precautionary procedures and for the notification of the tax bill.

Which tax bills will benefit from the discounts of the Revenue Agency

The aforementioned charges remain the responsibility of the debtor for all payments prior to 31 December 2021. In this case, the charges are calculated according to the previous law, approved with the provision of the Inland Revenue dated 14 July 2017.

The new payment model for tax bills, on the other hand, is valid to all intents and purposes since last January 1st.

With these innovations, the Revenue Agency intends to facilitate the payment of tax bills and therefore the collection of taxes still due. This is a great opportunity for those who still have debts with the state.

