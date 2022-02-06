“Payment blocked”. PayPal, that’s when it happens

In some cases, payments are blocked by the transaction protection service. Here are the cases

PayPal is a secure online payment service that is used for multiple purposes. It can be used for personal transactions, for which it is not necessary that both parties, ie seller and buyer, have opened a PayPal account. In fact, the credit card or prepaid card valid for online transactions in order to use the service.

During the pandemic, many businesses shifted from presence to in mode remote, for which the payment for courses or services was also made online. In some cases a bank transfer was used, in others at transactions via PayPal. From the lockdown onwards, e-commerce has also significantly increased, and many individuals and small companies rely on Pay-Pal services.

PayPal, why are not receiving payments?

The answer to this question is included in the faq of the site itself PayPal. It is aimed at sellersand a list of situations is defined in which payments are not paid immediately:

If the seller has opened a new account recently and you need to create a good history of transactions;

recently and you need to create a good history of transactions; In case the account remains idle for a long time, payments may be temporarily blocked pending a good resumption of activities;

for a long time, payments may be temporarily blocked pending a good resumption of activities; In case there have been numerous requests for refund or chargeback ; if the customer has reported that his account has been misused by someone else;

; if the customer has reported that his account has been misused by someone else; If the articles object of the sale include goods a riskincluding tickets, gift cards, consumer electronics, computers, and travel packages.

These cases list i possible reasons for which there has been a blocking of payment to the seller. If there is no problem with the account, i.e. there is enough money for any problems, the payment is released within 21 days from reception. To get paid in more time shortPayPal recommends using the traceable delivery with one of the approved couriers. In this way the payment will be released immediately after the customer confirms that he has received the item.