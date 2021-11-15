Payment in cash or by card? From January 2022 the rules change

From € 1,999.99 to 999.99 euros, that is from two thousand to one thousand euros: this is the main change that will take effect for cash payments starting from January 1, 2022. That is, in a month and a half. The novelty has been foreseen for some time: it was in fact included in the tax decree linked to the maneuver 2020 of the Conte-bis government, which already in July last year had lowered the threshold for cash from 3,000 to 2,000 euros.









Now we proceed on the same path, since no changes have arrived since Draghi government regarding the digitalization of payments, without prejudice to the cancellation of the Cashback (another measure of the Conte government, which went in the same direction). The new threshold, just like the previous one, does not apply only to payments for the purchase of goods and services but to all types of economic transactions, also to donations. This means, for example, that a couple of parents will no longer be able to give 1,000 euros in cash to a child: they will have to make a bank transfer, or give them to maximum 999.99. All this, indirectly, will increase the number of payments that require the so-called “SCA“: Strong Customer Authentication.

New cash limit: what you risk

Just like when the limit for cash transactions was reduced from three thousand to two thousand euros, even with the new limit of 999.99 euros we will have to be very careful about controls and sanctions.

The digitization of current accounts has led to the possibility, for theRevenue Agency, from trace every single movement inbound and outbound. Citizens are free to withdraw even more than a thousand euros in cash from their account, but if they do, this movement could ignite a alarm bell for the Agency.

Thus, for example, if shortly after the withdrawal this citizen will have made a leisure stay in a hotel, the Revenue Agency may think that part of the stay has been paid in cash, in black. This is because all accommodation facilities are obliged to communicate to the State Police the details of their guests, via the online platform “Stay in“, Within 24 from check in.

There sanction in the event of violation of the new limit on the use of cash, it has been halved compared to that envisaged with the old limit of 2,000 euros, but remains heavy: it amounts to 1,000 euros. However, if cash is used to pay a professional, and the threshold is exceeded, then the minimum penalty does not change: 3,000 euros.

Safer electronic payments with SCA

In the face of an expected increase in online electronic payments, due to the impossibility of paying in cash beyond a certain threshold, there is obviously a increased IT risk. From this point of view, however, the new legislation on SCA comes into force on January 1, 2021.

There SCA is strong customer authentication (Strong Customer Authentication), i.e. of those who pay by card or other electronic methods, and is in practice the application of the concept of two-factor authentication (already known, for example, for online accounts), to the world of payments.

A payment with SCA is authorized and processed only if they are satisfied at least 2 of these 3 requirements:

Information known only to the payer is entered (password or PIN)

You use an object owned only by the payer (a hardware token or a smartphone)

Features only owned by the payer are used (biometric authentication)

To authorize a payment with SCA it may be requested, at the same time, the insertion of a password and a PIN generated by an app (for example Google Authenticator, or the bank’s app), or a PIN and the fingerprint (registered on the payer’s phone) , or a password and face recognition (done from the payer’s phone). If at least two of these factors are not present, then the payment will not be authorized.

The SCA is mandatory for payments with electronic methods over 500 euros of value, therefore all payments that will be made digitally due to the new cash limit will have to go through an SCA. Clearly this does not apply to wire transfers, especially those for donation.