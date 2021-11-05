The news on the payment of tax bills provided for by the Fiscal Decree 2022 must be strengthened: the economic effects of the pandemic on the other hand they are not finished and will make their echo heard even in the long term.

This is it position of the National Association of Accountants which, among the various requests made during the hearing on DL n. 146/2021 which was held on November 4 in the Senate, he proposed some improvements also on deadline of 30 November for the scrapping installments ter and balance and excerpt and on the extraordinary term of 150 days for payment.

I work on the conversion into law they reopen the games and give the opportunity to enter further corrective measures, but what is the position of the Ministry of Economy and Finance? From the words of Franco pronounced a few weeks ago there doesn’t seem to be a great opening.

Payment of bills, the news of the Tax Decree are not enough for accountants: ANC requests

Yet another is highly anticipated intervention on collection came with the Tax Decree, which this year has all the appearance of an emergency measure.

The attempt is, once again, that of lighten the load taxpayers who must regularize their position.

Bad innovations introduced with Legislative Decree no. 146/2021, from the remittance in terms for scrapping-ter and balance and excerpt to the extension of the installment payments for the extension plans, are really useful to achieve this goal?

For theNational Association of Accountants the measures included in the text, although important, they need to be improved to be more effective.

First of all we need more time for the payment of the installments of scrapping ter and balance and excerpt related to 2020 and 2021 from February to July. A full payment of the sums due is considered timely and one is given to taxpayers new chance, but it remains there difficulty paying such a hefty bill in one solution. The maxi deadline of November 30 must be extended.

As well as the extraordinary term of 150 days for the payment of folders it cannot stop on December 31, 2021, but must be extended to the whole of 2022.

And, moreover, we read in the press release issued by ANC on November 4, which reports the critical issues exposed by the president Marco Cuchel:

“In consideration of the provisions of the decree in art. 3 (extension of installments for deferral plans), the ANC wanted to draw attention to the absence of measures for taxpayers who have not honored the installments relating to notices of irregularities or relating to tax assessments with adhesion, and has therefore advanced the proposal to introduce the remittance in terms also for these cases “.

Payment of bills, ANC: enhance the novelties of the Tax Decree. But what is the position of the MEF

L’article 1 of the DL n. 146/2021 predicted the readmission to the facilitated definition measures for all those who have not paid the installments of 2020 according to the schedule provided for by the Sostegni bis Decree.

While one has arrived new opportunity to comply, on the other hand, the deadline, already scheduled, of November 30 marks the deadline for the payment of a long list of installments and therefore of very high amounts.

Scrapping ter Installments to be paid within deadline of November 30, 2021 February 28, 2020 May 31, 2020 July 31, 2020 November 30, 2020 February 28, 2021 May 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 November 30, 2021 Balance and excerpt Installments to be paid within deadline of November 30, 2021 February 28, 2020 May 31, 2020 July 31, 2020 November 30, 2020 February 28, 2021 May 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 November 30, 2021

The need arises from the list of installments to be paid further extend the time available of taxpayers: the huge burden is likely to nullify the measure introduced.

The other key intervention on collection included in the 2022 Fiscal Decree led from 60 to 150 the deadline for payment, without interest on arrears, of the folders notified from 1 September to 31 December 2021.

At the end of the summer break, the collection activity is restarted after one long suspension started in March 2020, for this reason a wider time window for the recipients of the documents arriving and arriving after stand by due to the pandemic. But even in this case, according to the National Association of Accountants, the gaze is too short.

“The period we are going through is an extraordinary period whose economic effects will also be felt in the long term, and in the opinion of the Association it is reasonable to think of including in the measure the notices notified at least until 31 December 2022”.

The issue is crucial and binds to position of the Minister of Economy and Finance expressed during the hearing on Nadef 2021, the Update Note to the Economics and Finance Document which was held in the Senate on 6 October last.

Requested by the deputies present, Daniele Franco had anticipated the leadership of the Government on a series of measures in the center of the reflectors.

On a new scrapping of the tax bills and in general on the collection had left no room for doubt:

“We can smooth and dilute this phase, but we must gradually return to a situation of normality”.

The measures present in the Fiscal Decree 2022 fall within this perspective. But there certainly are so many ways to “Smooth and dilute” and the National Association of Accountants asks to review them in anticipation of the conversion of the text into law.