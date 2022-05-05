Payment of taxi service with cryptocurrencies in Madrid

In the current month of May, the Ventur Builder, Woonkly Lab, dedicated to the creation of DeFi’s and NFT’s; joined the Madrid taxi community so that its customers can pay for the transfer with digital assets.

According to the press release sent by Woonkly, The taxi service in the capital of Spain will include the option to pay with cryptocurrencies between paypal, bizum, euros and bank cards. In addition, with this new alternative comes the possibility for taxi drivers to offer a fixed price per trip.

The cryptocurrencies that will be accepted are: mainly WOOP which belongs to the Woonkly community, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), Avalanche (AVAX), USD Coin (USDC), Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB), Palkadot (DOT), Wrapped BNB (WBNB), and Binance USD (BUSD).

About the pleasant acceptance that the project had in the taxi community, the CEO of Woonlky expressed “That travelers have the possibility of paying with cryptocurrencies is not only opening a window to the crypto world but also being aware that society has begun to integrate virtual currency into its daily life. It is one more step that consolidates blockchain technology. This union between the world of taxi and Woonkly is a very important step and one for which we will work to provide the best service to customers”

To enjoy this service, customers must order the vehicle through the website established for this purpose, which also offers personalized services either for people with reduced mobility, people who want the taxi not to leave if the person has not yet entered their destination and even the request for cars with capacity for family or groups of friends.

Although this option comes with the aim of including the taxi sector in new technologies, the traditional option of requesting a taxi will not be displaced and even so, without making a prior reservation, customers will be able to pay with crypto and obtain proof of payment. instantly since the cars will have dataphones installed.

So far, Spain is the third country to adopt this type of service to facilitate payment for its citizens who use this type of transport after the United Kingdom and Scandinavia.

