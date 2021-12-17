Payment of the VAT deposit, deadline on 31 December and modalities in the Revenue provision

Payment of the VAT deposit, collection agents and affiliated institutions must take into account the deadline of December 31, 2021 at 14.50.

In fact, by the end of the year they will have to transfer to the Bank of Italy the sums received previously.

The deadline established by provision of 16 December 2021 of the Revenue Agency concerns, among others, banks and post offices and all delegated intermediaries by taxpayers required to pay the advance.

By the end of the year, the interested parties must pay the special accounting of the Bank of Italy, Treasury Section of the State of Rome, the sums paid by taxpayers as an advance on VAT on 24 and 27 December 2021.

They will have to be used channels for which the payment within 5 working days is conventionally established.

Revenue Agency – Provision of 16 December 2021 Method of transfer to the tax authorities of the advance on value added tax for the month of December 2021.

THE VAT taxable persons must pay the deposit, as required by article 6, paragraph 2, law n. 405 of 1990, by December 27th.

The same delegate the intermediaries agreed for the F24 / I24 services to pay. In turn, intermediaries must provide for the transfer to the tax authorities of the amounts received by taxpayers by the deadline indicated and following the modality expected.

Payment of the VAT deposit: what the provision provides

The provision of the Revenue Agency establishes times and methods for the transfer in December.

Specifically, the provision of the Revenue Agency provides for an expiration notwithstanding the established provisions, after having obtained the favorable opinion of the Department of the State General Accounting Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and of the Bank of Italy.

The intermediaries will have to transfer to the special accounts of the Bank of Italy, Treasury Section of the State of Rome, of the sums paid by taxpayers as an advance on VAT on 24 and 27 December 2021, through the channels for which payment is conventionally established within 5 working days.

The provision also establishes that intermediaries can to book or not wire transfers to be settled on 31 December 2021.

The conventional terms must be respected for the sums paid by 27 December 2021, through the channels for which the repayment is established within 2 to 3 working days.

Intermediaries may also arrange for a cumulative repayment, through a single transfer that includes the sums paid by taxpayers as a VAT advance.

In the present case, the single reporting flow must be received by the Revenue Agency by 31 December 2021.

The sums received on 31 December 2021 on the special accounting and relating to payments made using the model “F24 public bodies” (F24 Ep).