payments expected in 2022 and cases of exemptions

What do you need to know about the 2022 car tax? When should it be paid? Who is exempt from the “annoying” tax? Here are all the specifics of the case

The car tax it promises to be a constant of 2022. During 2020 he was born in 2021 there have been several extensions and suspensions due to the various lockdown scheduled for covid.

This time the scenario has totally changed and no further concessions are envisaged: in the event of non-payment, theRevenue Agency to regulate the situation.

So let’s see what you need to know regarding the rules to follow in 2022 and when it is necessary to fulfill this tax never properly loved by the people of Beautiful country.

Car tax 2022, there are mandatory rules: what you absolutely need to know

Car tax 2022: deadlines, amounts, exemptions and penalties for late payers

The first parameter to consider is the expiration. If this dates back to 31 December 2021, the time available to pay the stamp duty runs from 1 to 31 January 2022. If the deadline is set for the end of January, the stamp duty must be paid by the deadline of February and so on.

There is therefore no single date, it all depends on when the vehicle was registered. It’s about a regional tax, which is why the amount paid ends up in the coffers of the region in which the vehicle is registered.

The amount of the tax is instead determined by the Community legislation on polluting emissions present on the registration certificate. By doing this, it is possible to evaluate which directive affects the car and then multiply the corresponding value for each kW of vehicle power.

Regarding the administrative sanctions for defaulters, until a few years ago, a fine equal to 30% of the tax was triggered. There Law number 157 of 25 April 2019, however, extended the terms of the active repentance beyond 12 months. In practice, the owner is required to pay a additional sum as a fine of 4.29% if the balance is paid within 12 months or 5% if the tax is paid after 2 years from the due date.

Car tax, pay attention to the deadline: scams and penalties are just around the corner

Those who do not pay for 3 consecutive years risk cancellation from the Public Automobile Register (PRA). with consequent withdrawal of the registration certificate and the car license plate.

Owners of cars used to transport the disabled are exempt from paying the car tax or the owners of over thirty-year old cars and those who own an electric car.