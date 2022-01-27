Payments on Bitcoin outstripped those with Visa

Last year the volume of annual payments adjusted up Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has officially exceeded the volume of payments made with Visa Inc. (NYSE: V); so according to a research report Ark Investment Managementthe investment firm headed by Cathie Wood.

What happened

Last year, the cumulative volume of annual transfers made with Bitcoin rose 463% from the previous year to $ 13.1 trillion, a figure slightly higher than that recorded by Visa, the ARK analyst wrote. Yassine Elmandjra in the ‘Big Ideas 2022’ report, citing data from the Glassnode, Visa and FRB services.

Annual volume of Bitcoin transfers compared to Visa. Courtesy of Ark

In 2021, the average daily volume of Bitcoin transfers grew more than five times over the previous year to reach $ 35.9 billion, while the average transaction value in cryptocurrency grew sixfold to $ 136,555.

Elmandjra also announced the news on Twitter.

Bitcoin’s annual settlement volume has officially surpassed Visa’s. More than $ 13.1 trillion of value was settled on-chain in 2021. pic.twitter.com/qwIsNqtu8y – Yassine Elmandjra (@yassineARK) January 25, 2022

Because it is important

Bitcoin, which was launched in 2009, has gained increasing mainstream adoption in recent years, becoming the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The digital currency is down 47.5% from its all-time high of $ 68,789.63 reached in November.

The blockchain of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) manages about five times the daily volume of Bitcoin, thanks to its robust ecosystem of decentralized finance protocols (DeFi), play-to-earn games on blockchains, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as reported in September.

However, in December the blockchain intelligence firm Blockdata noted that Bitcoin, which he had already surpassed PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) in terms of transaction volume, “over time” may even exceed Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA).

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 3.1% daily to $ 36,081.17.