Payments on Facebook Whatsapp – The Novi experiment starts

Here we are. Facebook or rather the group Half raises the stakes and enters the market with a straight leg stablecoin. It does so with the leverage of the countless services it owns, taking advantage of the huge stage of users Whatsapp in the United States.

It was indeed activated a pilot project, for now restricted to a small number of users, which will allow you to use one stablecoin to send money from an account Whatsapp to the other.

Here we are: we start in the USA with a small audience

With full integration with Novi, the wallet owned by Facebook and what it uses USDP, which is a stablecoin that is pegged to the dollar and which is run by Paxos. News that is announced by Stephan Kasriel – that has replaced the former NOVI CEO, who resigned for personal reasons.

How does the Facebook and Whatsapp system work?

It actually leverages features that are already known by users of Whatsapp. Sending money is as easy, at least according to those who would have tried the service, as much as sending any type of attachment through the chat system.

A new tab has been added to the service, Payments, which allows you to send token representing 1: 1 the US dollar. For the moment they would not be foreseen additional fees for money transfer making system much cheaper than many others that are also used for professional purposes, such as for example PayPal.

There’s a new way to try the @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @Whatsapp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7 – Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

This is the comment of Stephane Kasriel, who also shared the screenshot that have been included in ours infographic. These show the possibility of loading money through a payment card, in the specific example a Visa, thus answering questions regarding how to top up the service.

There aren’t any specifications with regard to the selection of users, nor has it been understood whether the system can be used for commercial purposes. It is also not clear what the identification requirements will be for the system and if there will be an additional KYC additional.

What changes for the world of payments?

Potentially everything, why Facebook will be able to rely on an already very important user base – which numbers more than a billion people – even if for the moment it will not be possible to use the service outside the USE.

What we suspect is that the path, particularly in Europe It is in the Far East it won’t be that simple, since Facebook it may have to acquire specific banking licenses, and also try to overcome the foreseeable resistance from local governments.

We will then have to see if Facebook will also try the climb to the world of business payments – where a game is played if we want more important, both in terms of volumes and relevance of the service. The fact is that it is a new one player in an already very crowded sector – and where everyone is trying to implement solutions on blockchain. Only today we talked about Mastercard and its incubator plan in which Boson will also participate, further testimony of the takeover of technologies in blockchain also on the payments sector.