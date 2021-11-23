Payments to the current account: what to do with the new limit

January 1, 2022 will be a real “watershed” compared to the past for operations on the Bank account; in fact, in just over a month, any payment over 999.99 euros made on the Cc may be subject to checks by theRevenue Agency having been lowered the limit on contacts for the so-called “traceability“. Let’s go in order and see what it is and how to move to avoid sanctions.

What is the limit of one thousand euros for cash and what does it entail

From January, as written in a previous article by IlGiornale.It, new rules for payments and some cash transactions will arrive. In fact, for traceability the threshold for the use of the contacts will drop from the current 2 thousand euros and 1000.

In practice, therefore, it will be forbidden to make cash payments of any type and nature, of sums equal to or greater than 999.99 euros; all payments between public, private or entrepreneurial subjects of any nature or type will be involved (for example the dentist, the plumber, the architect or the accountant and so on).

We must also pay close attention to the fact that the ban will also apply to fractional payments whose total is, in any case, higher than the new limit set.

The Revenue Agency, therefore, will be able to activate its own investigations; the principle is found in article 32 of the Consolidated Law on income taxes according to which every payment of cash or transfers to one’s current account is to be considered taxable income and consequently, to be reported in the tax return in order to avoid triggering the assessments for which the taxpayer will have the so-called burden of proof.

How to move with your current account

First of all, it should be noted that the limit applies only to payments and not to withdrawals. Therefore, in the event that you receive even just a donation of more than one thousand euros on your account, the investigations will start; the only way not to risk the sanctions by the Revenue Agency is to produce written proof of the origin of the sum that is paid into the current account, proving that it is not taxable or that it has already been taxed. The document must be a certification and have a ‘certain’ date and for it to have any value it must have been issued by a notary or by the Revenue Agency itself, or it must show the date on the postmark (dispatch of an act to oneself) or must have been sent via certified e-mail.

Consequently, as mentioned by InvestireOggi.It, the ways to defend oneself are: