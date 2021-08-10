payments (up to 500 euros) also in bitcoin and shopping vouchers

Over thirty Telegram channels seized, four allegations of fraud and forgery, including two minors. It is the first result – destined to increase – of the investigation that the Postal Police is conducting these days to find those platforms that promise fake green passes. Those who do not want to get vaccinated have tried to get their green certificate anyway so as not to give up on evenings, travels and holidays. And hundreds of them attempt the scam, paying up to 500 euros. With credit cards, of course, but also in bitcoin. A novelty compared to the recent past.

MORE INFORMATION

Green pass, Lamorgese: local owners cannot ask for documents

The investigation of fake green passes

Today the acceleration of the investigation, which involves the prosecutors of Rome and Milan and that of the minors of Bari, with a series of searches and kidnappings. Four people ended up in the register of suspects for the accusation of fraud and forgery while a total of thirty-two Telegram channels seized during the investigation in execution of the preventive seizure decree issued by the Judge for Preliminary Investigations of the Court of Rome on request of the Capitoline Prosecutor’s Office, thus allowing the interruption of the criminal activity.

How the scam works: from sms to payment

On the basis of what was ascertained by the investigators, a message from one of the platforms with which it was requested to provide personal data, as well as the Tax ID code, to obtain in exchange the document that has become mandatory for a series of activities since last August 6. All in absolute anonymity. The suspects have left nothing to chance, including the payment method complete with price list: the figures vary from a minimum of 150 to a maximum of 500 euros. Transactions could take place with bitcoins but vouchers for online shopping were also accepted.

Loading... Advertisements

«The investigation was born from the monitoring activity of the dark web – explains Ivano Gabrielli, director of the National Cybercrime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (Cnaipic) -. Unfortunately, the offer sees the participation of thousands of Italian citizens in search of the fake Green Pass. These are false documents that cannot be validated by the VerificationC19 application. Therefore, there is a risk of being denounced for participating in forgery in a public document and handing over one’s sensitive data to cybercriminals ».

Fake green pass is not recognized

Investigators recall that the original Green pass “cannot be forged or tampered with since each certification is digitally produced with a private key from the Ministry of Health that ensures its authenticity”. Each check with the VerificationC19 application is sent to the ministerial database with the official list of the vaccinated population. Consequently, a Qr-Code generated with an unauthentic certification would not pass the verification procedure. «Today’s operation highlights once again the risks associated with the use of IT means for the purpose of committing crimes – comments the spokesman of the national police officers association, Girolamo Lacquaniti -. The pandemic has seen an exponential increase in crimes committed through social platforms or instant messaging channels. The false green passes that have been able to attract thousands and thousands of buyers within a few days, thanks to the potential of certain platforms, require in our opinion a quick and effective reflection to adapt the sanction system ».