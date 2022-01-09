Payments with cards and ATMs: fines postponed to 2023

Twist of the scene with regard to payments with cards and ATMs. A government decision risks slowing down the farewell to cash process and lending a hand to the crafty ones

There fight against tax evaders and the transition to i electronic means of payment are among the main objectives of the current executive. Apparently, however, it is not among the priorities in the short term.

In fact, one has arrived decision which has left many dumbfounded and which in a certain way represents an obstacle towards a new direction where crafty And offenders they must be sanctioned as they deserve.

Card and ATM payments: the scenario for 2022

At least for this year it will not be so since merchants, entrepreneurs and shopkeepers who refuse payments via pos, will receive the fines envisaged only starting from 2023.

A rather glaring incongruity (which infuriated trade unions and trade associations) if one also thinks of thelowering of the cash limit started on January 1, 2022. Furthermore, this procrastination will benefit the cunning, customers or owners who are.

They will be able to continue to make use of cash and untracked payments that can in some way favor tax evasion. In this regard, the protests by UIL, which by the mouth of the Confederal Secretary Domenico Proietti he called this a joke to all workers ei retirees which are in compliance with the Tax.

On the same length too Other consumption who in the note published in this regard exclaimed that he did not understand how such an effective rule for the purpose of the final objective is postponed for a year.

In short, a real fuss, which seriously risks compromising the progress made so far. To this we must add that with farewell to the State Cashback many citizens could certainly be less inclined to use cards and ATMs.

2022 has certainly not started in the best way as regards the fight against tax evasion and cunning. It will be necessary to leverage common sense, which, as is well known, is a rare commodity these days.