Paypal activates the “Pay in 3 installments” service for purchases up to € 2,000. No documents needed

The formula is the simplest: the first installment is paid immediately, the second the month following the purchase and the third 2 months from the date of signing the loan agreement.

Payment is made via a valid debit or credit card or a confirmed bank account linked to the PayPal account and is reserved for adults residing in Italy.

The screen proposed now by Paypal at the time of check-out.

However, you have the option to withdraw from the contract within 14 days and can partially or fully refund the remaining sum before the expiry date.

The “buy now, pay later” situation in Italy

Italians like the BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) formula and the results of companies that have been offering similar services for some time prove it. Klarna, a Swedish company that offers the possibility to pay in 3 interest-free installments even in many physical stores, has obtained more than 750,000 customers in Italy in one year, registering 150,000 downloads of its app in September 2021.

Klarna herself presented a study showing that 3 out of 10 Italians will anticipate Christmas purchases thanks to the offers that, from Black Friday to follow, are now a tradition also in our area. Furthermore, 24% of consumers would like to spend more than in 2020.

The very Italian ScalaPay promotes an increase in the average shopping cart on e-commerce by 48% and a + 11% conversion rate for customers who complete the purchase with this type of solution.

Klarna says 44% of users would have given up on the purchase if they weren’t able to pay for it in 3 installments.

It seems that 3 is the magic number when it comes to installments and when PayPal entered this sector, officially in September 2021 with the acquisition of the Japanese company Paidy for 2.7 billion dollars, the latter offered a payment in 3 installments to Asian customers.

Clearpay it differs slightly from these players because it wants to get closer to the purchasing needs of millennials and breaks the purchase in 4 installments after 14 days betting on an even lower rate.

The psychological effect of deferred payment

To see these data a small deferral of payment, even better if at zero interest and with very little friction in terms of purchasing experience, it can really ease the feeling of being able to afford one or more products that would otherwise outweigh the psychological threshold of price.

It is no coincidence that these companies promote deferred purchases for minimum amounts, the important thing is to keep the installment low, so even the household appliance you needed or the much envied technological gadget is an expense that, all of a sudden, seems to be within our reach.

In the BNPL sector, one of the fundamental aspects, on the customer side, and perhaps the most underestimated, is the absence of friction during the purchase phase. If, as in a classic loan, there was the need to present all personal documents, present a pay slip, and fill out a boring questionnaire, we would not be here talking about this Fintech phenomenon.

Instead of paying for everything with a single “swipe” of an ATM, you agree to the deferral in 3 installments over 2 months with the exact same effort. And, when it comes to the quick and easy shopping experience, PayPal has a starring story that couldn’t help but play its cards.

PayPal adapts to this trend with the difference of being able to defer a higher figure than competitors: it reaches 2,000 with PayPal, against 1,000 from Klarna and the current 600 € from Scalapay.

It will be interesting to see if there will continue to be room for all these competitors in the coming years and to what extent these purchasing methods will be able to renew our shopping habits.