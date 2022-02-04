Paypal closes 4.5 million accounts: collapse on the stock market

During 2021 Paypal began offering his first courses incentives to enrollhanding out up to $ 10 to encourage new customers to open an account on the well-known platform of digital payments. But the company found that many of the accounts were created through bot farm within systems designed to accumulate amounts of money in a manner not envisaged by the initiative.





Unprecedented collapse on the stock market for Paypal





Paypal has seen a very important growth in 2020 due to the pandemic, which has led to a dramatic increase in purchases on digital platforms, to which for a sequel is not matching in the last months. “We can officially put PayPal on the list of companies that flew high for the pandemic and are now experiencing a rather bumpy landing.” the market analyst said Lisa Ellis by MoffettNathanson.









The payment giant, in fact, is reviewing its marketing strategydeclaring that it can no longer reach the set target of 750 million active accounts by 2025. This goal was set on the basis of the incentive campaign, which is now leading to the closure of 4.5 million accounts. “Incentive campaigns can be targets for bad guys who try to take advantage of offers without ever intending to use an account legitimately on our platform.” they do know by Paypal.





The problem adds to the latest financial resultswhich did not live up to expectations of Wall Street, causing the company’s stock to plummet. Lower spending by low-income customers than during lockdown periods and rising prices to the highest levels in a decade in the United States have helped determine minor profits for Paypal, as well as for many other entities operating in the digital segment.





Growth in spending on e-commerce it slowed down as supply chain disruptions impacted shipping times and consumers did more purchases in brick-and-mortar stores during the holiday season. For all these reasons, a Record decline for Paypal shares, 25%, to $ 132.40.





PayPal immediately began closing open accounts for fraudulent purposes and is trying to recover lost incentives, company spokespersons said. It also said it will refocus its marketing efforts on increasing the use of its products by active customers.







Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?



GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!