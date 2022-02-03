Paypal collapses on the black day of Big Tech

The negative result of Meta / FB caused a half earthquake on the stock exchange, in which the main victim was Paypal. Many talk about Meta, and with good reason, but we will focus on the payment company. The company that made Elon Musk rich pays a high price from a stock market perspective:

The drop was close to 17%. , a nice btta !, the reasons can be summarized in three:

a market that must gradually deflate excessive values;

an increasingly politically driven company policy, which has therefore demonetized many conservative creatives, especially in the US, making them lose interesting commissions and profits and giving the feeling of a company with strong ideological prejudices;

A suicidal commercial policy that has ignored the systematicization of fraud, now organized in an industrial way in some areas of the world. PayPal last year began offering signup incentives, handing out up to $ 10 to encourage new customers to open an account. But the company’s risk management team – evidently made up of 19-year-old mouths who knew nothing of the real world – found that many of the accounts were created by bot farms in the usual Asian countries. PayPal immediately started closing those accounts and is attempting to recover incentives from those customers. Good luck in Dhaka. Meanwhile, the bad actors pocketed the money that was supposed to be used to relaunch users.

We add that runaway inflation is damaging the Paypal user base extensively, pushing them to contain spending and therefore reducing profits for the company, and we have a complete picture. Of course the US saying “Get woke, go broke” “Become socially correct, fail”, seems more and more confirmed. The business doesn’t like political obligations very much, especially if they kick customers out.



