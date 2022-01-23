PayPal: how to use it to buy bitcoins? You can!

PayPal and Bitcoin: two apparently distant worlds, actually closer than it may seem.

Because? What binds them?

From the site cryptovalute24.com:

“More and more people are looking for ways to buy Bitcoin with maximum security. PayPal represents in this moment a real one iron barrel and at the moment it appears to be one of the safest payment methods in the world. “

We therefore have an initial answer to our questions: safety. A fundamental concept, in a rapidly evolving economic and IT context, where investment solutions and scenarios change rapidly, as do scams and digital thefts.

To focus the concept even better, let’s focus on what is reported by the site Finaria.it, or:

“The security: PayPal offers high standards of protection against fraud and allows you to request a refund of money in case something goes wrong in the transaction. “

Have you read and understood correctly? If something goes wrong in the transaction, PayPal refunds the money.

Peace of mind, in addition to safety: not only technical and economic guarantees, but also a peaceful state of mind. We then begin to understand why PayPal ei Bitcoin they can thus be connected and correlated with each other.

Paypal: payment system with high security standards

For those few who didn’t know, PayPal is not just a payment system, but much more. From the official site Paypal.com, we can derive a definition relating to the operation, to make us understand the potential that this tool has:

“Millions of people rely on PayPal to buy, sell and send money, without sharing their financial information.”

Therefore, it is not just a platform that can be used for online purchases, but also to sell products and goods, as well as for sending money. The whole, without having to share your credit card data, that is the most gluttonous way to attract hackers and masters of internet scams.

Ultimately it is an account that can be used for various types of transactions. If we have to receive payments, for example, we can make them transit on our paypal account, instead of on the bank account.

And what about data security? The protection standards are high, this is certain and they are constantly updated and monotorated. As the site reports Businessonline.it, Furthermore:

“It should be noted that PayPal offers financial rewards to hackers who manage to discover any vulnerabilities. This is one of the most encouraging signs for users who are looking for confirmation of the precautionary measures used in this platform. We therefore remind you that the refund for unauthorized purchases is in effect, if reported within 60 days. “

Nobody can give you one hundred percent certainty regarding online purchases. However, such high standards, protocols and monitoring are certainly an excellent business card.

Paypal: what are bitcoins

After briefly summarizing the salient features of the PayPal system, we need to pause for a moment on what Bitcoins are and represent.

It is a form of virtual investment, in the sense that it is nothing materially tangible. No pieces of paper (such as a bill) or metal (such as coins). Pure and simple virtual reality which, in some contexts, has begun to be considered for the purpose of an alternative use to the classic currency.

There is no central bank to regulate the market, there are no minting and printing costs. It travels through data streams with a system that makes encrypted technology its distinctive character.

Mainly, to date, the Bitcoin represents a form of alternative investment characterized, however, byhigh volatility. What does it mean? That the fluctuations in the value of Bitcoin can be consistent even within the same trading day. Indeed, even within a few hours.

If stocks represented the maximum representation of volatility and risk on the benchmark scale of your investor thinking and sentiment, know that with Bitcoin it goes much further. Which, of course, can mean big gains as well as big losses. Everything must always be contextualized within a project diversification of your financial portfolio.

At the base, as always, there must always be information and knowledge. The security of the instruments to be used for transactions, then, completes the reference framework.

Paypal: trust well placed?

Let’s say it without fear of being proven wrong: for most people, the world of cryptocurrencies is something unexplored, at least on a practical level. Maybe you know the basics, you know what it is and you have a vague idea of ​​how you can operate in that market. Everything, however, stops there.

Then, there are those who want to move from theory to practice: ergo, knowing that they can rely on one platform with high safety standards as PayPal, allows you to approach the world of Bitcoin without too many worries. Even without being experts, but just casual investors.

Too often, the novice investor relies on the so-called exchange that often not I am regulated and turn out to be real scams. In what sense? Which is not uncommon for these exchange close its doors in a matter of hours, doing it literally to disappear the availabilities, or i customer funds. It is therefore urgent to always stay on the alert and rely on legal and safe systems.

Indeed, in the United States, is It is possible to trade in cryptocurrencies directly from the PayPal site.

In Italy, this is not feasible, at least directly. In fact, it is necessary to rely on platforms that allow negotiation, obviously being careful to rely on sites that operate legally.

Paypal: the advantages of buying bitcoins

What are the benefits which derive frombuy cryptocurrencies e Bitcoin in particular, through their own account PayPal?

Only safety or are there also other positive features to evaluate?

First of all i costs. The account PayPal is free, that is, there are no management fees, annual fees or opening costs. A minimum spread on exchange rates is applied to the transactions carried out, but the amount itself is quite reasonable.

A very important factor, as already mentioned above, concerns the use of certified platforms. This is not only to avoid scams and scams, but also because, if you choose the account as a payment method PayPal, no commissions are applied for individual transactions.

Furthermore, certified platforms allow you to operate on cryptocurrencies, either upwards than downwards. What does it mean? That you have the opportunity to earn both in the case of a positive trend (aiming for the rise in the bitcoin price) and in the event of a negative trend (aiming for the fall in prices).

In the end, using the PayPal account, regardless of the change in Bitcoin prices, we can use any pluses on the current account to make purchases and expenses at our convenience. An example: if we bought and sold bitcoins through a certified platform connected to the paypal account earning 500 euros, we can immediately spend that money to buy that TV that we have long wanted to change.

Paypal: direct purchase of bitcoins? Only in the US

As previously mentioned, at the moment, the purchase of Bitcoin it is possible in a way direct from your account PayPal, only in America or, more specifically, it is only allowed for American citizens. Probably, more or less soon, this crypto trading method will be implemented and made possible in every area of ​​the world. To date, however, this is not the case.

The fact of having access to the direct purchase method, without having to use another platform, can certainly represent an advantage but, to date, at least for how it is structured in the United States, it also has negative peculiarities.

First of all, i negotiation times, which are not immediate. So, those who want to operate as a hit and run trader, probably have to rethink their strategy or look elsewhere.

Secondly, the commissions. When the service was launched in the United States, no additional costs were charged to the buyer in connection with the purchase of Bitcoin. Subsequently, starting from 2021, a spread was introduced, as well as a commission on the transaction. Without taking into account that the Company to which the credit card linked to the PayPal account, may charge fees and commissions. Therefore, it is better to always make sure of the conditions applied.

Finally, again with reference to United States, direct operation via PayPal account is not extended to all cryptocurrencies but only four of them. Which, if it may be enough for the novice or the aspiring cryptoman, it is certainly not for the more experienced and experienced traders and operators.

Paypal and bitcoin: a possible marriage

Ultimately, therefore, approaching the world of Bitcoin through the use of PayPal as a support account, can be an extremely valid solution that protects (of course, not totally but with a high safety margin) from running into bad surprises.

The absence of management costs and the risibility of the commission applied to transactions carried out through the aid of certified platforms, is a further step that can move the bar towards the so-called “It can be done!”.

Of course, remember that, like all investments, it’s not about a game, it’s about your money. So, especially in the beginning, it is always good to use some caution and a higher than normal attention span. Inserting everything into an investment portfolio strategy is not only advisable, but a good rule of thumb.

If not, it’s more or less like hitting a lottery match. However, it is better to rely on programming rather than improvisation and luck.