PayPal is exploring the possibility of introducing its own stablecoin

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
It seems that the US giant PayPal Holdings has confirmed its intention to launch its own stablecoin, called PayPal Coin. The development of an internal stablecoin was discovered by developer Steve Moser within the source code of the PayPal iPhone app.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, PayPal’s SVP of Crypto and Digital Currencies, then confirmed the news on Bloomberg News:

“We are exploring a stablecoin; if and when we try to move the project forward, we will obviously work closely with relevant regulatory authorities.”

PayPal Coin logo, found within the PayPal iPhone app
Moser revealed that PayPal is working on PayPal Coin, a stablecoin pegged to the value of the US dollar. However, a PayPal spokesperson clarified that the iPhone application source code was developed during a recent hackathon.

However, the PayPal stablecoin name, logo and functionality may change before the actual launch, if ever. The company recently introduced new features that allow users to buy, hold and pay with digital assets.

In an interview in November 2021, Jose Fernandez da Ponte also pointed out that “a stablecoin created specifically for payments does not yet exist in the market.“In his opinion, a stablecoin should support large-scale payments while ensuring network security:

“There should be clarity about the regulation, the regulatory frameworks and the type of licenses needed in this area.”

In addition to launching its own stablecoin, PayPal has also taken proactive steps to roll out cryptocurrency services in jurisdictions outside the United States.

In September 2021, the company announced the launch of new Bitcoin trading services for the UK market: UK customers can trade major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

