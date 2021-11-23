Paypal, it is possible to pay in installments and without interest

Important news comes from PayPal which offers its users a particularly welcome service. Here’s what it is.

Each product or service to be purchased necessarily requires a counterpart of type economic. It is therefore not surprising that money often ends up in the center of attention. Various changes have been registered over the years by the various payment instruments, with this process that seems destined not to stop.

It is precisely in this context that more and more space is being made Paypal, which turns out to be one of the most used and appreciated means of payment. If all this were not enough, users can deal with a real breakthrough, thanks to a particularly awaited novelty. So let’s go into the details and see what it is.

Paypal, the turning point arrives: it is possible to pay in installments and without interest

The world of money is constantly changing and for this reason also the various methods through which the various payments can be made are protagonists of a continuous evolution. He knows it well Paypal which has always tried to meet the needs of its users through new services.

A clear example of this is a novelty that everyone was waiting for and that was welcomed with great pleasure. It is about PayPal Pay in 3 installments which allows, as easily understood from the name, to defer one’s purchases in three monthly installments, with amounts ranging from 30 euros to 2 thousand euros.

To be able to take advantage of this function, all you have to do is opt for the voice that allows the installment payments during the purchase phase, at the time of payment with Paypal.

At this stage, a screen appears through which you can make the choice that best suits your needs. If all this weren’t enough no interest is expected nor management fees, making this service particularly convenient.

READ ALSO >>> Poste Italiane, definitely skipping the line at the counters is possible: the trick you don’t expect

Remember, the amount of each installment is calculated automatically. The first installment is paid immediately, while the remaining amount is paid in the following two months, starting from the date of signing the loan agreement. It is also possible pay everything in advance, without having to pay anything for early repayment.