PayPal launches cryptocurrency services. Bitcoin flies over $ 50,000

Bitcoin continues to run past the $ 50,000 mark following the announcement that PayPal will provide access to cryptocurrency services to UK customers.

The Bitcoin (BTC) is back stronger than ever. After months of struggling with tight prices in the $ 30,000 to $ 40,000 channel, the first cryptocurrency once again crossed the $ 50,000 per token mark at the start of the week.

Today is the first day in three months that Bitcoin has broken the $ 50,000 barrier, but the Bitcoin surge is likely at least part of the reason why other cryptocurrencies have gone up in price, and that’s the explanation for what stands. happening today.

What is happening in the cryptocurrency world today?

As CNBC reports, PayPal Holdings has just launched its UK cryptocurrency service, allowing users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in their PayPal accounts.

CNBC notes that this is PayPal’s first major expansion of its cryptocurrency services outside the United States, but it likely won’t be the last. As the Bitcoin market grows, it makes sense for Bitcoin’s demand and price to grow with it.

Now, at the same time, the Wall Street Journal points out that the ‘surge in cryptocurrencies’ around the world is starting to grab the attention of regulators. However, the newspaper also notes that ‘coordinated crypto oversight appears so far limited in the US, Europe and Asia‘. As regulators’ scramble to catch up… it won’t be easy… to curb a rebellious industry that has adopted the tech world’s blueprint for aggressive new product rollouts to quickly accumulate users, ”says The Wall Street Journal.

In the United States, new SEC President Gary Gensler (and others) have called for one greater regulation of the cryptocurrency market, calling it ‘the Wild West’ and urging it to be harnessed. In Europe, regulators seem more concerned about ‘fraud’ and ‘ensuring transparency’, notes WSJ, but also ‘protecting the sovereignty’ of nation states and the currencies they favor. Meanwhile, in Asia, China is taking a kind of schizophrenic approach to regulation, on the one hand ‘eradicating cryptocurrency-related businesses’ initiated by others, but on the other hand trying to create its own state-controlled digital currency.

So is this good news or bad news?

Although cryptocurrency fans may be inclined to cheer at first glance at the lack of a ‘coordinated surveillance of cryptocurrencies‘, more coordinated regulation could actually be a good thing for the cryptocurrency market, moderating panic-inducing price swings and bringing in some predictability and – dare we say it? – security for invest in cryptocurrencies.

When big companies like PayPal enter this market, don’t be too surprised if you see them start lobbying for regulation on their own.

Is Bitcoin (BTC) Worth Investing Today?

The PayPal press release is another point in favor of cryptocurrencies, and whoever asks if it may still be the time to invest in Bitcoin, here is the answer …

A significant percentage of cryptocurrency experts will tell you that Bitcoin is worth investing in because it has all the characteristics of a good investment. For starters, it outperformed virtually all other investments to record the highest ROI in the last decade. It is also poised to record even higher ROI in the future as crypto experts believe its prices will rise eternally.

Is worth invest in Bitcoin also for its resilience and ability to shake off even the most devastating price collapses. The price movement in recent months / years has shown us that over time, it will always resist any attack launched in its way, and this includes the opposition of even the most powerful governments in the country.

Read also: Will investing in Bitcoin (BTC) make me rich?

Bitcoin (BTC) forecast

Interestingly, Bitcoin always bounces back. Countless times it has collapsed and in each of these cases it has recovered stronger and surpassed previous price levels, as evidenced by the numerous ridges that its price chart shows.

Looking ahead, most cryptocurrency experts and Bitcoin analysts are confident that Bitcoin’s price will surpass its current all-time high before the end of the year. Some predict that the price of BTC will steadily rise to $ 500k within the next 5 years before setting the target for a price above $ 1 million by the end of the decade or earlier.

Conclusion

At the current price, Bitcoin’s price is cheap due to a number of factors that have continued to disrupt its upward trend over the past decade, most notably government interference. This has led to more price crashes which have led to it off course and seen it trade at relatively low prices. The upside to this, according to most experts, is that it offers Bitcoin enthusiasts the ability to invest in the leading cryptocurrency while it is priced low.

Furthermore, analysts and current Bitcoin investors are convinced that the cryptocurrency prices they will continue to rise in the near future. They believe that just like in all other past cases of Bitcoin price slumps, the prices of the first cryptocurrency will recover and rise towards $ 500,000 over the next five years and € 1 million over the next ten years, which still makes it a good one today. time to invest in Bitcoin.

Could it be interesting for you: Bitcoin at $ 1 million by 2025. What will support the next BTC rally

