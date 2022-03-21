PayPal: Learn about the different forms of scams and how to avoid them – News Technology – Technology

PayPal is a platform that allows you to make online payments easily, because after a person registers and shares their data on the website, they only have to enter their username and password to make a purchase.

For this reason, it may be more exposed to cybercriminals looking to scam users.

In accordance with Kasperski, an international company dedicated to computer security, there are certain crimes that are more common among scammers. That is why he created a list of the strategies that cybercriminals often use and also indicated how these scam attempts can be combated.

Payment in advance

This is one of the classic internet scams where victims are notified that they are supposed to be paid a certain amount of moneywhich could be due to an inheritance, the lottery or some other compensation.

The story may vary, but the victim always has to make a small advance first (in this case, through PayPal) and perhaps fill out a form with personal details to receive the money. As would be expected, the recipient of the message disappears with the payment and with any personal data revealed.

How to avoid this scam? It is recommended not to transfer money or reveal personal information to strangers. Also, watch for red flags such as overly generous earnings or compensation, misspellings, a sender address that seems more appropriate for a robot than a person, etc.

‘Problems’ with PayPal account

In this case, the scam begins with an email, supposedly from PayPal, in which it is ‘warned’ of a failure in the recipient’s account. And, to ‘fix’ it, you have to go to a link and log in.

In most of these cases, the link will lead to a page that partially resembles the actual PayPal site, although the domain is a bit different. If you log in, both your username and password can be left in the hands of scammers.

This crime is called phishing andIn fact, Kaspersky found that in 2021, 37.8% of all this crime attacks were related to fraudsters trying to impersonate PayPal.

To avoid this scam, it is advisable to look for the errors in the message and the differences between the address that appears and that of the official website . It should be noted that PayPal would not report this type of problem with such wording in an email.

PayPal and Mastercard are the most used for phishing attacks.

Overpayment refund scams

In this crime, a buyer sends a payment to the seller, but for some reason it sends an amount greater than the selling price. The buyer can claim that it is an error and request a refund of the difference, but immediately after receiving it, he cancels the original transaction.

Although accidents can happen, in the case of this scam the amount the buyer overpays is often exaggerated. To prevent this from happening, it is recommended to cancel the erroneous transaction and do it again. If they refuse, you can contact PayPal support immediately.

Delivery fraud and payment cancellation

In this type of scam, criminals pose as buyers, provide an address, and choose a delivery service that may even be fraudulent. Then they change the delivery address to say that the merchandise they ordered never arrived.

After several unsuccessful delivery attempts, scammers can file a complaint against the seller claiming they didn’t receive anything. Given the numerous reports of failed delivery, PayPal may believe the criminals.

To avoid this scam, it is recommended to only use reputable or well-known delivery services. On the other hand, it’s best not to send anything before receiving payment and make sure you keep all receipts.

ELTIEMPO.COM