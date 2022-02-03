Paypal, Meta and Netflix: opportunities in crazy markets

I had talked about it previously, in my analysis on. Recently, we have seen similar cases involving two equally important companies, namely PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 (Facebook).

Crazy times

Usually, periods of madness occur during volatility peaks, as happened in January following the various corrections. Despite the rebound, yesterday I spoke of weakness still present, therefore caution is always valid in markets with historically high valuations.

Every so often, however, a quarterly manages in crazy times to create some opportunities. This is because there are usually good companies, with a solid competitive advantage, with dominant market shares, with diversified businesses, which for various reasons finally return to acceptable prices.

Let’s be clear, this does NOT mean that you have to systematically buy every stock that loses 20-25% after a quarterly, but simply that on some occasions, investors react too badly to negative news and too well to positive news.

Paypal and Facebook

After Netflix Inc (NASDAQ :), which thanks also to the investment of Bill Ackmann has practically recovered much of the decline suffered in recent months, also PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 yesterday and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 today suffered declines important after the release of the quarterly.

As always, however, I believe that both stocks were, due to solid balance sheets and competitive advantage, in the “fair value” area, therefore before they were always very good stocks, but with correct valuations, without particular price margins.

The quarterly

The main reason for these sudden drops in this period are to be found in the quarterly reports released recently. In all cases of the aforementioned securities, in fact, we have witnessed phenomena such as:

FUTURE SCREENINGS in decline of new subscribers (Netflix Inc (NASDAQ :))

Fewer active users THAN CONSENSUS (Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ :))

Minor Earnings COMPARED TO CONSENSUS (PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ :))

Allow me a phrase that may seem out of the chorus but … what are we talking about?

First of all, the “consensus” (see also analysts) are the same people who (on the other hand) gave AAA ratings to CDOs containing subprime mortgages in 2008. They are often people who do what they work, so they DON’T invest, but they only deal with giving a “target price” and so on. They are people for whom today a company is worth 100, and after 3 months it is worth 50, because ALL those like them have reduced the target and therefore do not want to look like fools.

So should you be guided by this type of circus? I don’t think so, not if we are investors with a capital “i”.

So let’s recap, these companies mentioned in today’s analysis:

They have growing revenues and profits

They have profitability

They have cash

They are extensively capitalized

Nil or very low debt

Intact growth prospects (yes maybe lower, but let’s talk about it)

Leadership in the respective market and dominant position

Avalanche of data available and immense diversification in the business

I go ahead?

And then at some point they go -20 / -30% because the analyst suddenly changes his mind.

If we want to add more, let’s look at the images below, which I don’t think need further explanation.

Paypal balance sheet, source Investing.com

Facebook balance, source Investing.com

FB and Paypal indicators, source InvestingPRO

comparison FB and Paypal, source InvestingPRO

In the images above, you see the visual summary of the list I wrote above.

Conclusions

Now, I’m not saying that you have to rush out and buy everything right away or that it’s the bargains in life. What I’m saying is that in certain situations it happens that certain titles are extremely penalized for things said or thought that are very suitable for interpretation.

Therefore, the clarity of making a correct analysis leads us not only to collect better results over time, but also to evaluate with clarity and patience when Mr. Market goes crazy and starts giving you the opportunity (finally) to start looking around you. .

As for the investment logic, even if there is no rebound (see Netflix Inc (NASDAQ :)) in the short term (because perhaps the market as a whole resumes to decline), they will become further opportunities for increase on medium logic. term, precisely because companies like these (unlike Saipem SpA (MI 🙂 to name one), are companies always find ways to satisfy their shareholders.

I myself always keep the possibility of fractional admissions on these titles, as when the value is discounted, with the right logic and patience, more and more buying opportunities are created.

Until next time!

If you find my analysis useful, and want to receive updates when I publish them in real time, click on the FOLLOW button on my profile!

“This article has been written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, consultancy or investment recommendation as such does not want to incentivize the purchase of assets in any way. Remember that any type of assets is valued from several points of view and is highly risky and therefore, every investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “