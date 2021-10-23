News

PayPal Records Largest Bitcoin Volumes Since May BTC Slump By CoinTelegraph

Posted on
© Reuters. PayPal records the largest volumes on Bitcoin since the May BTC crash

On October 20, trading volumes of (BTC) on PayPal (NASDAQ 🙂 reached $ 145.60 million, just as the benchmark cryptocurrency pushed towards its all-time high of close to $ 67,000.

The latest volume spike was the highest since the Bitcoin price crash on May 19, when it recorded a correction from 43,500 to just $ 30,000. On that date, about 304 million dollars of BTC were traded, almost double the volumes recorded on October 20.

Volumes of Bitcoin on PayPal. Source: ByBt.com However, in both cases, it was unclear whether the volumes were due to increased purchases during the Bitcoin price rally or to plunges near the new highs reached. Whatever the reason, PayPal’s analysis reflects an increase in retail investor activity on October 20, further evidenced by a spike in internet queries for the ‘Bitcoin’ keyword.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

