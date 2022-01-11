PayPal switches to cryptocurrencies: exploration for opportunities begins

At the study of PayPal Holdings there would be an internal cryptocurrency that would update the company to the themes of the new virtual currencies

It is likely that the commercial strategy undertaken by PayPal will be a crucial node that will establish its supremacy over the environment of its competitors.. In fact, it is essential to understand how the corporate decision to align itself with the world of cryptocurrencies it represents a courageous step, and we would also like to add a duty. This is in fact a way to keep up with a complex commercial framework where virtual currencies have become an increasingly less niche undergrowth. But much more than substance.

On the other hand, the shares on the stock exchange, the art and entertainment sector, and the appearance on the stage of the limelight of the new billionaires. Who are building their empires with these ephemeral coins.

PayPal is hard at work producing its stablecoin

PayPal Coin could be the name that the top management would have thought of. This was discovered by developer Steve Moser, digging deep into the source code of PayPal’s iPhone application. After the leak, here comes the confirmation from the SVP of Crypto and Digital Currencies of PayPal, Jose Fernandez da Ponte.

However, the US company’s project is to be considered in its entirety a work-in-progress. Logo, name, and functionality are still being defined. It is the same da Ponte who expresses the perplexities related to development, due in the first instance to the many gray areas in matters of regulations, regulatory frameworks and the type of licenses required in this sector.

It is therefore not yet possible to know if and when PayPal Coin will come to light, what seems certain is that this stablecoin will be anchored to the value of the US dollar., and will create the first such payment model in a specific context. We are confident that the turn towards a decidedly cutting-edge economy will be able to expand the network of customers, as well as consolidate those currently already loyal.