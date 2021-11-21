pays the criticisms of Ronaldo- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The manager has never found an agreement with CR7 and has collected a series of disappointing results

The revelation comes from the website of the Times from London: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer no longer the manager of Manchester United. The straw that overturned the already uncertain bench was the 4-1 defeat against Ranieri’s Watford. The Norwegian coach pays some bad figures remedied by his team at Old Trafford and in some away games. But in general he had been identified by many as the main responsible for the bad game offered by the Red Devils. Now the club would be on the trail of Zinedine Zidane, first choice in the notebook, to accept the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the prodigal son who returned to the Manchester alma mater after the experiences and trophies collected in Madrid and Turin, certainly played a role in the torpedoing of the coach. In the British media for weeks there have been analyzes and interpretations of the body language of Cr7. The Portuguese champion has never expressed himself explicitly against his coach, but in various circumstances, during or at the end of matches that ended badly for Manchester, he had attitudes of discouragement or contrariet that did not escape the cameras and that on the contrary were examined by observers with great attention.



Certainly Cristiano did not expect such fluctuating results when at the end of August he decided to leave the Bianconeri and Italy to return to Old Trafford. And now for him too we speak of a possible goodbye to United.