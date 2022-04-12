Entertainment

Paz Padilla returns to television with dart included to Telecinco

Peace Padilla Over the years, she has become one of the most established faces in the world of television, either as an actress, as a comedian and as a presenter. However, since Telecincoand more specifically Mediasetthey decided fire her witheringly.

A very notorious decision during these months, and that is that the one who was until now the presenter of ‘Sálvame’, stopped appearing on the network overnight as a result of an argument with one of the most famous collaborators, Bethlehem Esteban, in full direct. A moment that could be the trigger for his goodbye after more than 13 years in the Mediaset group.

Now, Paz is immersed in new professional projects, and also has announced his return to television, but not to Telecinco… to whom he has bothered to launch a dart in the form of a message through his Instagram profile. A declaration of intentions.

The ex of ‘Sálvame’ will return to a television set next Wednesday, April 13, she will do it hand in hand with The 1 of TVEbeing interviewed by the charismatic María Casado in ‘The three doors’where the two television stations will chat, among other things, about their professional career and their most personal life.

Your dart in social networks

Paz Padilla has also announced his return to the small screen through his social networks, leaving a dart for Paolo Vasile’s chain. “’The three doors’ is one of the most interesting programs on television, where you can open your soul and speak without fear, where you will be listened to without question. where one can be free. Talking to Maria is finding a friend.”

The comedian will not be the only guest on this Wednesday’s program, but they will also be Anthony Resineswho was between life and death due to the coronavirus, house light Y maluwho has returned to the stage.

