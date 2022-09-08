Paz Vega and Olga Kurylenko surrender to Elie Saab in Paris

the protagonist of lucia and sex and of A room in Rome They are friends and that is why they have sat together at the Elie Saab fashion show, which they have attended dressed with an elegance that has not gone unnoticed among the experts or among the instagramers.









The Sevillian anticipated on Instagram that she was at Paris Haute Couture Week: “Clothing tests in Paris… Haute couture at fashion week,” she wrote on her profile next to the photo in which she is seen donning some Elie Saab design.

Her friend Marta Sánchez didn’t take long to answer her: “You can’t be more glamorous and beautiful, co**”, she tells her. Mar Saura has also congratulated the Andalusian actress, highlighting her elegance: “You look spectacular,” she tells him.









This Tuesday, Paz, who is the same age at which Bimba died (41), remembered Bosé’s niece Bimba like many celebrities: “You will continue to shine and continue to inspire us as you have done so far… I’ll take your strength, with your beauty, with your smile, with your light… Always in our hearts”, read the note from the protagonist of Lucia and sex.









By the way, in the parade of the Lebanese dressmaker we find another muse of the director Julio Médem, in this case we go from the star of lucia and sex a A room in Rome: the Russian Olga Kurylenko paralyzed the street on her arrival at the parade of the Lebanese master. Petra Nemcova was the most sympathetic to the press. The Czech model did not remove her smile at any time.

Paz Vega has settled in Madrid with her husband Orson, in the photo, after her years in Los Angeles















