Paz Vega premieres project with the iconic cut of Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends’

Brigitte Bardot’s curtain bangs, Farrah Fawcett’s seventies hair, the ‘midi’ that Michelle Pfeiffer wore in Scarface… Some actresses have managed to make their hair take on a life of its own through heiconic looks that are still in fashion Today. Jennifer Aniston cannot be missing from this select list of trendsetters, or rather the cut that she wore in the first seasons of friends and that it swept hairdressers so much that it was baptized as “the Rachel” in honor of its fictional character. Such was the impact of this last example that it resurfaces from time to time and in 2022 it has done so thanks to Paz Vega, who has just shared the trailer for her new movie with a hairstyle that is familiar to us.

Paz Vega premieres film, There Are No Saints, surrounded by Hollywood stars like Tim Roth or Brian Cox. The Sevillian has shared the trailer on her networks and the scene in which she appears we discover that she has a haircut almost identical to the one Aniston wore in friends. With layers, lots of volume, tips combed in and parted to the sidePaz recreates in 2022 the keys to a look that hit the ground running in the 90s and whose success was a surprise to Jennifer herself, as she has assured on several occasions that she did not like it and that she had to blindly trust her hairdresser, Chris McMillan , to dare with change.

The funny thing is that the hairdressers already announced at the end of 2021 that the famous cut would live a new moment of glory: “The iconic cut that Jennifer Aniston raised to the altars in her role as Rachel in friends. The layered cuts in the purest 90s style will return next year”, assured Eduardo Sánchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sánchez. The expert added that “Well worked, it can be adapted to many hair textures and practically all face types. Of course, for it to shine in all its splendor, it is important to know that it will be necessary to work it with a blow dryer and a round brush”.

Gema Eguiluz, IN-Viso’s stylist, also told us that the nineties cut of the star of friends it is the ideal option for those with fine hair looking for extra movement on her hair: “It’s a very versatile hairstyle, as it allows you to comb it with the ends out or in with a heated brush to achieve the desired volume”. As for color, Eguiluz recommends highlights such as babylights in a natural key to illuminate the features with a natural effect in the purest Jennifer Aniston style.