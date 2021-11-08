PC and internet bonus, deadline set for November 9, 2021 for Phase 1 of the Voucher Plan.

There are still a few hours of time available for families wishing to access the facilities, recognized up to a maximum of 500 euros in amount for the stipulation of supply contracts Internet and for the purchase of tablets or computers.

What appears certain is that it will not be a “race to the last voucher” available.

The data accessible through the portal dedicated to Voucher Plan show that of the total allocated resources, equal to 200,000,000 euros, approximately 94,000,000 remain, equal to 46.95 percent of the total.

Numbers showing poor appeal of the measure, for which the relaunch is attempted with the start of the Phase 2. After the families it will be the turn of businesses.

PC and internet bonus expiring on November 9, 2021. For Phase 2, focus on businesses

Started on November 9 last year, the PC and internet bonus up to 500 euros is recognized at families with ISEE not exceeding 20,000 euros, without internet connection or with connectivity services of less than 30 Mbit / s.

The voucher, part of the plan to promote the spread of ultra-broadband connectivity, is recognized for the stipulation of internet supply contracts, equal to at least 12 months, and for the purchase of a PC or tablet.

The operational phase passes through accredited operators, to whom citizens can contact through traditional sales channels. The amount of the recognized voucher is equal to 200-400 euros for the activation of Internet and of 100-300 euros for the purchase of PC or tablet.

There are 266 operators who have applied for accreditation and, as of 7 October 2021, 169 were eligible to participate in the operational phase of the measure.

The data are made available on the site prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development dedicated to the Ultralarga Band strategic plan, within which a useful counter is available to monitor the progress of the measurement.

Upon expiry of Phase 1 of the Voucher Plan set on November 9, 2021, exactly one year after its launch, almost half of the € 200 million allocated will remain available. Resources that could flow into the new phase of the project which, this time, should look to businesses.





PC and internet bonus, look at Phase 2 aimed at businesses

After the conclusion of the project aimed at families with low ISEE, the Plan for the diffusion of the Ultra Broadband will look at the businesses.

According to the initial project, the second step of the measure should have involved families with ISEE exceeding 20,000 euros and the SMEs, for a total of 900 million euros of resources available. However, it will start gradually and in the first instance, only businesses will be involved, with a budget of 515.8 million euros.

A partial start linked to the need to wait for the green light from the European Commission, which for the moment has only arrived for the disbursement of bonuses to businesses.

News is now awaited regarding the start date of Phase 2, which according to what is reported by the Sole24Ore it should leave between November and December, as well as on the amount that will be paid to each company.

Some details are contained in the plan of the Ministry of Economic Development released last year which, in order to encourage the digitization of businesses, provides for the granting of two different types of bonuses:

a voucher of 500 euros for connectivity at least 30 Mbps (all technologies, including satellite)

for connectivity at least 30 Mbps (all technologies, including satellite) a 2,000 euro voucher for connectivity up to 1 Gbits (fiber).

This is the “skeleton” of the project intended for companies, for which further news is awaited soon.