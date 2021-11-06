PC and internet bonus, last few days to apply

Pc Bonus – Families a low income they have until Tuesday, November 9, to obtain up to 500 euros discount for the activation of a internet subscription combined with the purchase of a computer or a Tablet (join TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

There is a number of requirements to be respected to obtain the PC bonus. It starts from that basic, namely the Isee indicator, which it cannot exceed 20,000 euros.

In this article we will explain which are other requirements And as you apply to receive the PC bonus. We repeat that these are the last days available and that those who want to take advantage of it will have to hurry up in a few days.

PC and internet bonuses, requirements

To obtain up to 500 euros discount on the purchase of a tablet or PC with an internet subscription, some requirements must be met.

As anticipated, the first concerns the ISEE, which cannot exceed 20,000 euros.

Furthermore, the family unit must be in one of these conditions:

Not having internet connection ;

; Have an internet connection up to 30mb / s ;

; Have an internet connection of over 30mb / s but wanting to move to a higher speed up to 1gb / s.

We specify that the bonus is mainly intended for the internet and it is not possible to use it only to buy tablets or PCs. Activating the subscription is therefore a compulsory choice if you want to get the PC bonus.

PC and internet bonus, amount

The PC bonus can only be used through traders accredited by Infratel Italy and only for specific offers activated for the occasion.

The recognized amount can reach up to 500 euros divided as follows:

Between 200 And 400 euros discount on the activation of an ultra-broadband internet fee, of at least 12 months ;

And discount on the activation of an ultra-broadband internet fee, of ; Between 100 And 300 euros for the purchase of PC or Tablet, provided directly by the same operator who will also give you the internet subscription.

PC and internet bonus, last few days to apply

Pc and internet bonuses, how to apply

The application for the PC bonus must be made in a any shop of authorized operators. You will be asked for two documents: