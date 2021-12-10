PC Game Pass, 4 new games on day one announced with the name change – Nerd4.life
Xbox Game Pass for PC has become PC Game Pass, we learned right during the evening of the Game Awards 2021, but perhaps even more interesting is the fact that 4 games will be added to day one in the catalog, as reported on the occasion of the name change.
We knew that four new games would be announced for the Game Pass on PC with the Game Awards 2021, but in the midst of the various innovations, perhaps the matter had taken a bit of a background.
In addition to the name change in PC Game Pass, therefore, it is also the arrival of the following titles in the catalog, available directly at launch for all subscribers.
Here are the four games coming to PC Game Pass at launch:
- Sniper Elite 5
- Pigeon Simulator
- Trek to Yomi
- A new game from Hugecalf Studios as yet unnamed
Sniper Elite 5 is the new chapter in the series focused on sharpshooters within the Second World War, Pigeon Simulator, as the title says, is a pigeon simulation, while Trek to Yomi is a particular action game that offers clashes between swordsmen in medieval Japan, complete with black and white graphics that reflect the typical style of historical Japanese cinema.
The new game from Hugecalf Studios is not yet known, but we do know that it will launch directly within PC Game Pass. These join the games already announced for Game Pass on day one such as Total War: Warhammer III, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Redfall and STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.