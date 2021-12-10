PC Game Pass, 4 new games on day one announced with the name change – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass for PC has become PC Game Pass, we learned right during the evening of the Game Awards 2021, but perhaps even more interesting is the fact that 4 games will be added to day one in the catalog, as reported on the occasion of the name change.

We knew that four new games would be announced for the Game Pass on PC with the Game Awards 2021, but in the midst of the various innovations, perhaps the matter had taken a bit of a background.

Trek to Yomi, a scene from the particular game about the swordsmen of feudal Japan

In addition to the name change in PC Game Pass, therefore, it is also the arrival of the following titles in the catalog, available directly at launch for all subscribers.

Here are the four games coming to PC Game Pass at launch: