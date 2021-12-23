Tech

PC games for less than € 5, here are the most interesting discounts – Nerd4.life

The Steam Winter Sale. The Valve platform offers thousands of games on offer, to the delight of gamers. Now, we bring you some of the best discount PC games for less than € 5.

You can find all Steam offers for less than € 5 directly in the launcher, or at this address.

If you want some suggestions, we advise you not to ignore some of the best offers, such as Gris at 4.24 €, a platform / narrative game with a unique graphic style and of the highest level. If after years you still haven’t played it, now is the right opportunity to get your hands on Undertale, which costs only € 2.99.

Undertale

At a strong discount you will also find Elite Dangerous, at € 4.99 (80%), also compatible with VR. If you prefer something more original, then you should definitely get Papers, Please at 4.49 €. Another indie masterpiece is Darkest Dungeon, now only € 3.44 (but without DLC, mind you).

Moving on to older titles, we find Fallout New Vegas for only € 2.99: Obsidian’s masterpiece should not be ignored. The Witcher Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut is also available for only € 1.19: with the arrival of the second season of the Netflix TV series, why not rediscover the beginning of the CD Projekt RED saga?

The list goes on and on, with lots of games at very low prices. Tell us, have you found something of your interest so far, or are these discounts disappointing you a bit?

