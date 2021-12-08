PC version requirements, from minimum to ultra – Nerd4.life

God of War PC requirements

SIE Santa Monica and PlayStation shared the God of War PC requirements. The action game will arrive on January 14, 2022 on computers and now we can find out which gaming machines will be able to run the video game, starting with the Minimum requirements and arriving at the Ultra requirements.

here are the minimum requirements God of War on PC:

Average performance: 720p and 30 FPS

Graphics settings: Low

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) | AMD R9 290X (4GB)

CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 Ghz) | AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 Ghz)

RAM: 8GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (v 1809)

Storage space: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Let’s see now i recommended requirements God of War on PC:

Average performance: 1080p and 30 FPS

Graphics Settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) | AMD RX 570 (4GB)

CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 cores 3.5 GHz) | AMD Ryzen 5 25400 G (4 cores 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DRR

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (v 1809)

Storage space: 70 GB SSD

Here is the instead High requirements God of War on PC:

Average performance: 1080p and 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB) | AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

CPU: Intel i7-4770k (4 cores 3.5 GHz) | AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHz)

RAM: 8GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (v 1809)

Storage space: 70 GB SSD

Let’s move on to Performance requirements God of War on PC:

Average performance: 1440p and 60 FPS

Graphics settings: High

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB) | AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB)

CPU: Intel i7-7700k (4 cores 4.2 GHz) | AMD Ryzen 7 3700x (8 cores 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 16GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (v 1809)

Storage space: 70 GB SSD

We close with i Ultra requirements God of War on PC:

Average performance: 4K and 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: Ultra

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB) | AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k (8 cores 3.6 GHz) | AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 6.5 GHz)

RAM: 16GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (v 1809)

Storage space: 70 GB SSD

For all the other details on the PC version, we leave you to the official trailer recently released.