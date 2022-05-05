pc | What happens if you leave your laptop always plugged in? | Windows | HP | Laptop | | Technology

After the global crisis caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19millions of people have had to adapt to the technological world through remote work and virtual classes. Given this, laptops have become a much-needed tool. Although laptops can be used even when not plugged in, there are people who, for various reasons, prefer their teams are connected to power at all times. Is this practice recommended? Here we will solve your doubts.

To understand this situation you should know that there are two main types of batteries used in laptops; lithium ion (Li-ion) and lithium polymer (LiPo) batteries. While they are different technologies, they work the same way, with energy being created through the movement of electrons.

Does a battery overcharge?

As the specialized portal HardZone has consulted experts in the field, a battery cannot be overcharged. When it reaches 100% it stops charging and will not charge again until the voltage reaches a certain level. After the battery is discharged a little, the charger will recharge it. Therefore, there is no risk of damaging the battery or charging it above its capacity, since the manufacturers of this equipment use sensors that control this aspect.

However, it is also cautioned that if the battery becomes completely discharged, the laptop yes you can be damaged. Leaving a fully discharged battery for a long period of time may leave it in a state from which it cannot recover.

When does the laptop battery degrade?

Many users believe that your laptop battery it has lost autonomy because they always keep it connected to the plug. However, batteries degrade over time whether the laptop is connected to power or not. In fact, the battery will degrade even if you remove it and don’t use it.

Degradation of a battery laptop Depends on load cycles. According to Battery University, after 300-500 cycles the battery performance starts to drop. This entity has also carried out a study that indicates that if you store the battery at 100% charge at 25°C of ambient temperature for a year, it will degrade 20% of its total capacity, while if you store it at 40% of load, the degradation is 4%.

What happens if you close the lid of your laptop before it finishes shutting down?

If you are one of the people who believe that closing the lid of the laptop does nothing before it turns off, then you must know that you are wrong. One of the biggest reasons to avoid doing this is data corruption.

Interrupting or altering the correct procedure to turn off the PC or laptop, while any of these tasks is running, will not only affect the data that has been written, but also any other type of data that is housed in a nearby sector within the disk.

How to connect my laptop to TV to enjoy a big screen?

Connecting your laptop to the TV can be very useful when you want to watch a movie on your TV, but you only have it saved on your computer, or if you want to gather your friends at home and show them the photos of your last trip.

For this and other cases it is necessary to know the methods that allow us to connect our laptop to a television (Smart TV). Next, we explain how you can do it with the help of an HDMI cable and wirelessly.

What are the differences between SSD and HDD disks?

When choosing a laptop or building a desktop PC from scratch, one of the most frequent questions that users ask themselves is knowing which storage technology is best for the tasks they are going to perform on their computer. Currently, we have SSDs and HDDs. Which is better? Here we explain it to you.

It is necessary to understand what the general features of SSDs and HDDs are, since this way you will be able to learn to recognize and differentiate them without problems. We will also show you a comparative table of its performance characteristics.

Can you use your smartphone while the battery is charging? Know the answer here

Read and learn. A lot of people are afraid to use their smartphone when the battery is charging, since he fears that the telephone explode or suffer an electric shock. This is because many rumors have been circulating on social networks about this practice, some even claim that it decreases battery life. What is true in these myths? Here we will tell you all the details.

As detailed by the BBC, there are many stories of people who have lost their lives electrocuted and who now serve as an example. One of them is Ma Ailuna young Chinese national who died after answering a call while her cell phone was charging.