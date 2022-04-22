PcComponentes celebrates HP Week: great discounts!

It is not always necessary to invest a large amount of money in your computer . Everything will depend on the actual use you make of it. If you only need it to look up information from time to time, study or consume content, this Chromebook is perfect for it.

Do not think about it too much, since there is little left for these discounts of PcComponentes. If you need a laptop, we bring you some HP models that you will love and with which you will get great performance. In addition, we have found the perfect gaming helmets to pass hours and hours playing . Keep reading!

Giving yourself a treat from time to time is very good, especially if it is at prices as low as the ones we are going to see today. With this incredible compilation of products From HP you can renovate your entire office at a low cost.

It is a fairly simple device but with some benefits very powerful. First of all, it should be noted that it has a 12 hour battery of autonomy with a single charge. If you need to travel with it, you’ll appreciate being able to part with the charger on a daily basis. To this we must add that the operating system it has is ChromeOS, the most intuitive of all that you can find.

It is not only intuitive, but also very sure. It has a specific security chip to encrypt even the most sensitive data. To this we must add a protection antivirus integrated with which you will not need to install any type of third-party software. And by €199!

The top headphones from PcComponentes

For those who are regular users of video gamethese headphones gaming they are a real gem. The model is called HyperX Cloud IIand they have a design that you will want to show off at all times.

They are resistant, durable and of high quality thanks to the materials in which they have been designed. The headband is totally memory foam to fit your head better than ever. In addition, they have a large microphone with which you can speak with total comfort. Do not miss a single detail of your games thanks to these helmets and defeat all your enemies.

HP Victus with Intel Core i5: a high-end computer

The usual price of this computer is €1,000; Starting from that base, it is easy to see to what extent we are talking about a team of high end. And that without having delved into its benefits yet, something that we will do next. After a discount of 17%, it can be yours for less than €800.

As we have just pointed out, their specs They will leave you with your mouth open. First of all, the processor it is an eleventh generation Intel Core i5, capable of offering unique performance. To this we must add that it has the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the new technological implementations focused on always achieving the best graphics. Refering to RAMit is 16GB.

The screen It is 16 inches, Full HD and with an update rate of 144 Hz. It has a small multi-touch panel that acts as a mouse and with which you can do a lot of things in your day to day. Without a doubt, it is a computer capable of accompanying you in all your tasks.

HP’s most powerful laptop is 21% off

The latest product that we bring is one of the most powerful laptops from HP, also from the range victims. Right now you can get him with a discount of almost €300a real bargain .

In this case, although the screen continues to have the same dimensions, we have a processor better quality. It is an eleventh generation Intel Core i7, which combines perfectly with 16 GB RAM. Besides, the Graphic card It won’t leave anything to be desired either, as it’s specifically designed to handle even the heaviest games.

It is not a computer for anyone, but for those who are really going to give it the necessary use to get the most out of it. If your hobby is video gameDo not think about it!