PCI Express 5.0 SSD: up to 14GB per second in data transfer

Ryan Shrout, Intel’s Chief Performance Strategist, planned to show the potential of the Intel Alder Lake platform in conjunction with a SSD with PCI Express 5.0 interface. The new 12th generation Intel Core processor platform is the first on the market to be compatible with this standard.

Perks of the job! Was going to save this demo for # CES2022 but with that off the table, why not just share it with everyone right now ?! Heres at 12th Jan@intelCore i9-12900K system paired with a new@SamsungPM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD getting over 13GB / s !! pic.twitter.com/oyL08KzDtV – Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) December 30, 2021

Leveraging a Samsung PM1743 SSD, a solution intended for the enterprise market which is among the first to adopt a PCI Express 5.0 connection, it was possible to achieve a sequential transfer rate of 13.7GB per second. Lower, as always happens, the writing data but still very high overall: Samsung declares a value of 6.6 GB / s for this model.

The one in sequential reading is a value that is in fact almost doublecompared to what is currently obtainable with one of the fastest SSDs on the market based on PCI Express 4.0 interface; after all, this should be the case when comparing the PCI Express 4.0 and 5.0 specifications with each other.

As with the previous standards, it will take some time for PCI Express 5.0 SSDs to gain popularity and are accessible at low cost levels. It is possible that in the course of 2022 there will be a slow but gradual release of new solutions, with the next few years which should allow access to this level of performance to an increasingly large number of users.