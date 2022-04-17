Peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would contain security guarantees from neighboring countries and a separate pact with Moscow

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyreported today that the document that would end the war with Russia may contain an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine and another bilateral agreement between kyiv and Moscowaccording to the local agency Ukrinform.

“I think that these may be two different documents: security guarantees from those countries that are ready to give these security guarantees, and a separate document with Russia”, said the head of state in an interview with the Ukrainian media, in response to a question about the document to end the war.

Zelensky said that Russia would like to have an agreement that covers all issues, but that, according to him, not all countries that could be security guarantors are seen at the same table with the Russian Federation, adds the Ukrainian agency.

“For them, security guarantees for Ukraine are one issue, and agreements with Russia are another issue. Russia wants everything to be in one document, and people say: ‘Excuse me, we saw what happened in Bucha.’ Circumstances are changing, the formats of future agreements are changing, the percentage of possibilities of agreements from such steps is changing, because of those violations. Everyone sees it, and they want to have agreements with Russia less and less, and at the same time they want to have agreements with Ukraine,” Zelensky said, according to the source.

The president also stated that the issue of Russia’s compensation for Ukraine’s war losses must be resolved in a legal manner.

Zelensky warned, however, that the escalation of Russian aggression and the commission of war crimes reduce the possibility of negotiations.

The Ukrainian president cited cases such as those of Borodianka and Mariupol to affirm that if attacks like these continue “there will be no chance that the negotiations will actually take place” and they can put an end to any format of dialogue.

In addition, he recalled that Ukraine “constantly” offered a meeting of the leaders of the two countries during the war, but that the Russian side insists on organizing such a meeting only when final agreements are reached on all points.

“I am in favor of a faster meeting with Russia. I don’t think it’s a meeting. I don’t think we can meet once and agree on everything, because there are a lot of problems,” Zelensky said, according to Ukrinform.

He mentioned that the issue of resolving the status of the occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, remains open, as Ukraine and Russia have different interpretations of the sovereignty of these territories.

“They want to settle matters diplomatically when there is a war. This is very difficult. And that’s why they want to take away a bit of our territory, occupy more to put pressure on,” he said.

The Ukrainian agency recalls that on February 24 the Russian president, Vladimir Putinannounced the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that Russian troops continue to bomb and destroy infrastructure and attack residential areas of cities and towns using artillery, rocket launchers, ballistic missiles and aerial bombs.

The complex negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 28, stalled after several rounds of face-to-face and virtual meetings.

Putin said on April 12 that “the Ukrainian delegation has reversed the Istanbul agreements”, referring to talks held between the negotiators in the Turkish city on March 29.

According to the Russian president, now the issues on the table have been divided into two groups.

“Security guarantees (for Ukraine) on the one hand, and issues related to Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbas, on the sidelines,” he added.