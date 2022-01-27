Peace made between Meggiorini and Majer after the dispute in Lecce-Vicenza

The two players clarified after the offenses and tears at the end of the match: “He offended my mother, but then he apologized,” said the red and white forward.

Peace made between Riccardo Meggiorini And Zan Majer, the players of Lr Vicenza and Lecce protagonists of the dispute at the end of the match on Wednesday evening, when the red and white striker left the field in tears, visibly shaken, hinting at offenses against his mother, who died a few years ago. It was Meggiorini himself who clarified the fact, according to the website of the Venetian club.

“A few too many insults flew – the reconstruction of the red and white striker -, I went to push one of their players away because there was a fight in midfield. I pushed him away to ensure that they didn’t fight again, but not very nice insults have flown, and when you go to touch personal affections, which may no longer exist, it bothers and I have been insulted several times. But the important thing is that he came at the end of the game to apologize, at least he has made that gesture “, he concluded.