Peacemaker 1×05: John Cena and Steve Agee improvised celebrity names

SPOILER ALERT! Warning, spoilers follow, proceed at your own risk!

John Cena And Steve Agee improvised celebrity names in HBO Max’s Peacemaker Episode 5. In “Monkey Dory,” Peacemaker (John) confronts John Economos (Agee) who accused his father – that is, he inadvertently framed Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) for killing Annie Sturphausen (Crystal Mudry) and kidnapping her neighbors (Alison Araya and Lenny Jacobson). Using digital deception to forge Auggie’s fingerprints at Peacemaker’s crime scene, John Economos makes Auggie Smith – the racist supervillain known as White Dragon – is arrested and imprisoned.

“Dude, I didn’t want to put your father in jail,” John Economos tells a peacemaker in “Monkey Dory,” explaining that he used Smith’s footprints because “he couldn’t think of anyone else.” Peacemaker responds with a list of celebrity names and pop culture references, as possible candidates: from Ariana Grande and Drake to Bill Cosby, to Voltron’s Red Tiger.

In the outtakes of episode 5 – now published online by HBO Max – Peacemaker proposes even more names: the characters of Super Mario, the mascots of Mcdonald’s and Burger King, the puppets of Sesame Street, “one of the Beatles” and one of those famous musicians and singers “. You can watch the outtakes below:

Steve Agee tells how John Cena shot the scene

“Cena was improvising all of this,” Steve Agee said on HBO Max’s Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast. “I think the original line was like ‘What didn’t you frame Miley Cyrus?’ They were like two people. And then James Gunn he said ‘Just keep going, John.’ And so he started and it went on for half an hour with us sitting there while James thought ‘Go on, do it again, one more, more celebrity, faster!’ He was really impressive. I really wish the whole list of names as a bonus or something. It was great, it was great. “

