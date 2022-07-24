Peacemaker: Gal Gadot was replaced as Wonder Woman, who is the actress? | HBO Max, DC, Warner Bros | Cinema and series

The final chapter of Peacemaker featured a special cameo from the Justice League. However, not all the actors were able to be present, including Gal Gadotwho plays the Wonder Woman. In this way, another actress had to wear her costume and replace her at that moment in the series. hbo max.

In this scene, the group of superheroes formed by Zack Snyder appears in the distance showing only his silhouette.

This happens because only Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller agreed to return as Aquaman and Flash to participate in the controversial cameo criticized by fans.

Peacemaker: Justice League cameo in the final episode. Photo: Twitter

Thus, actress Gal Gadot, who has played Wonder Woman in four DC Universe movies, was not present at the shoot.

In 2021, Gal Gadot starred in Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to her first solo film. Photo: Warner Bros.

Who replaced Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman?

Thanks to a post on Instagram, it is now known that the actress who played Wonder Woman in the scene is Kimberly Von Illberg.

The sequel to Wonder Woman has been released in theaters and on streaming. Photo: Diffusion.

The person in charge of making the cameo instead of Gal Gadot published a photo characterized as Wonder Woman on her social networks.

“I have been waiting to post this photo since last May! [de 2021]! HBO Max episode 8 of Peacemaker is finally available, come on Wonder Woman ha ha!” the actress wrote.

Kimberly Von Illberg characterized as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Photo: Instagram

He also confirmed that the suit he wore for the scene, where he appears as a silhouette, was that of the original Wonder Woman of the DC Universe.

At the moment, it is known that Wonder Woman 3 is already in development and the second season of Peacemaker has already been confirmed by HBO Max.