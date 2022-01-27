Peacemaker, here are all the celebrities and franchises that exist in the DCEU

The fifth episode of Peacemaker debuted today in streaming on HBO Max. As the series approaches its conclusion, with the last three episodes due out next Thursday in February, let’s see in detail some confirmation of the existence of celebrities and franchises within the DC Extended Universe!

In fact, in this week’s episode, a conspiracy is foiled (but we don’t tell you more to avoid spoilers): in search of someone to blame, John Cena’s Peacemaker begins to list a series of characters certainly known to viewers.

From Elvis Presley to Ariana Grande, from Seth Meyers to Mel Gibson, also passing through Ronald McDonald, as well as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Princess Peach, the character played by John Cena lists a series of real or fictional characters, demonstrating their existence within the DC Extended Universe.

References to pop culture have not so far been lacking in the episodes of the HBOMax series, as also demonstrated by the Star Wars-themed joke in Peacemaker, protagonist of the behind-the-scenes video released by director James Gunn, in which we see the various attempts of John Cena during the resumed, interrupted by the laughter of the actors. “The set is fun when there are talented people“Gunn commented about it.

In recent days, among other things, James Gunn had compared Vigilante to Michael Scott, the character played by Steve Carell in the cult series The Office.