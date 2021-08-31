Peacemaker, James Gunn alludes to the presence of a character from The Suicide Squad

Prior to the theatrical release of The Suicide Squad, the film had already spawned a spin-off series, Peacemaker, starring former wrestler John Cena. The show is coming in 2022 on HBO Max and initially it was not clear in which timeline the show was placed compared to the film, also directed by James Gunn.

When will the Peacemaker series be released? Fans can’t wait to find out new DC adventures directed by James Gunn, after the success of The Suicide Squad. It is now known that Peacemaker will be set after the events told in The Suicide Squad and on Twitter fans have asked James Gunn which characters from the film we will be able to find in the series.

In a response on social media Gunn wrote:“Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos, and well, heck, maybe one more” adding the emoji with a grimace.

Other fans were quick to focus on another tweet that Gunn had posted in the past few hours about a specific character:“It is very important to note that if you look at the signs of life in the TDK communication hub it is not dead”.

TDK is the character played by Nathan Fillion in the film. And the actor himself replied with surprise:“I noticed it very strongly when I saw it in the cinema. Sorry for the inconvenience”.

However another theory might relate to David Dastmalchian. Could he be the one to appear in the series? We know that Polka Dot Man is dead but Dastmalchian could appear as his character’s brother, given the origins of Polka Dot Man.

In your opinion, which character is it? On Everyeye discover our in-depth study on Peacemaker.