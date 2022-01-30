Peacemaker, John Cena and Steve Agee improvise a scene from the HBOMax series

As we had already anticipated, episode 5 of Peacemaker revealed the existence of some celebrities within the DC Extended Universe: in one scene, Peacemaker and Economos mention a number of famous people also in the world of Peacemaker. The video released by HBOMax fully shows the improvised scene by John Cena and Steve Agee.

In fact, in last Thursday’s episode, John Cena’s Peacemaker confronts John Economos (Steve Agee) for inadvertently framing his father Auggie (Robert Patrick) for the murder of Annie Sturphausen (Crystal Mudry) and the kidnapping of her neighbors (Alison). Araya and Lenny Jacobson), after forging their fingerprints.

“Dude, I didn’t want to send your father to jail“Economos tells a particularly angry Peacemaker, explaining that he used his father’s fingerprints because no one else had occurred to him. At that point, Cena’s character lists a long line of famous people and pop culture references: from Ariana Grande to Drake, from Bill Cosby to Super Mario!

“Cena improvised the whole scene. I think the original line was ‘Why didn’t she frame Miley Cyrus?’“Steve Agee said in a recent interview.”Then James Gunn told him ‘Go on like this, John’ and then he started. We sat there for half an hour“while the director urged him to go on.

“It was really impressive. It would be nice if they released the whole shot with him listing all the celebrities, as a kind of bonus. It was spectacular!“had concluded the actor. And it seems that HBO Max has satisfied him, since on the official Youtube channel of HBO Max has arrived the video with the full scene, improvised by Cena and Ageewhich you can see at the top of the article.

Another fun fact: the show’s director was on the long list of celebrities James Gunn And Freddie Stroma, the actor who plays Vigilante in the series. Economos interrupts Peacemaker to reply: “The last two don’t even exist!“

“The set is fun when there are talented people“said Gunn, posting a brief behind the scenes showing the relaxed and amused atmosphere of the actors of the cast of Peacemakerstarting with John Cena himself.

Speaking of references and quotes, have you seen the reference to Ryan Reynolds in Peacemaker? At the end of the last episode, in fact, John Cena’s Christopher Smith prepares a cocktail using theAviation Ginan alcoholic drink that really exists and is produced by Reynolds.