Peacemaker What do the Justice League cameos mean for the DC Universe? | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The series featured Peacemaker as an antihero removed from known DC superheroes; however, the character constantly mentioned Batman or Superman during the development of the episodes. In the last chapter of ‘Peacemaker’ some members of the Justice League appeared in a brief cameo in which Aquaman and Peacemaker joke about the Atlantean hero’s relationships with fish.
Like the rest of the mentions in the series, the cameo of the season finale serves as a usual Peacemaker joke and not to continue the DCEU; however, some fan theories have pointed to the meaning behind the characters’ involvement.
What do the Justice League cameos at the end of Peacemaker mean?
Due to the continuity that exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), direct competition from the DCEU, fans often look for connections and theories between characters when there are cameos in other franchises.
However, the Justice League cameos at the end of ‘Peacemaker’ could be a statement by DC to move away from the constructions that Marvel has done with superhero cinema.
DC has a main universe, but it also has alternate movies that are not part of the timeline of events. ‘Joker’ by Todd Phillips or the next ‘The Batman’ by Matt Reeves are examples of this.
‘Peacemaker’ could be added to this line of DC productions that work independently, without forgetting the popular characters of the franchise.
The appearance of the Justice League could be a nod from DC to fans letting them know that these characters are important, but they can work in side projects without necessarily being connected to previous DCEU productions.
Is Peacemaker connected to the Snyderverse?
James Gunn, Zack Snyder or Warner Bros. have not confirmed that the events of ‘Peacemaker’ are related to the Snyderverse. According to the rumors about the franchise, the next Flash movie could reverse those events and open a multiverse with more than one variant of the main characters.
As far as the Justice League characters can be seen, the Peacemaker series is set before the Flash movie and after ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.
According to Zack Snyder’s plans, Superman would use the blue suit again at some point in his history. Although in the cameo of ‘Peacemaker’ only the silhouette appears, Superman is wearing the blue suit, which could be the sign of the closing of the arc of the character of Snyder.
According to James Gunn, there was never any talk of calling Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill; while the absence of Cyborg and Batman could be due to corporate reasons. However, it should not be forgotten that the cameo is a funny interaction with Aquaman made to please the fans, but not to complicate the timeline and events of the DCEU.