Peacemaker, when does it come out in Italy and how to see James Gunn’s series?

It’s claiming victims upon victims and getting a continuous standing ovation, Peacemaker, at least according to what the US public is saying. The highly anticipated James Gunn spin-off series on the character of The Suicide Squad in fact, hasn’t arrived yet. But according to the director’s announcement, it shouldn’t take much longer.

Peacemaker has raised quite a few controversies, especially at Casa Warner, where they did not (at least initially) like the excessive amount of profanity but above all of homophobic and xenophobic insults to other heroes of the DC Extended Universe. If you ask us, irreverence and politically incorrect are two of the many ingredients that have made it James Gunn one of the best cinecomic writers of recent years, on both sides of the fence: MCU and DCEU. In the latter, however, obtained carte blanche after the momentary dismissal between the second and third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy, gave the best of himself.

He made it clear with his first film for the DCEU, one of the most successful in the entire comic book universe, which in its debut had achieved the record score of the 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the weeks that score has obviously dropped slightly, but the signal was now clear: Gunn had to be given all the artistic freedom possible to broaden that anti-heroic discourse that no one seems to manage as well as he does. And what better way to do it than to dig up from the grave the most incorrect and unpresentable of the members of the second Suicide Squad, after David Ayer’s first bankruptcy led by Will Smith, who had very little in comparison to politically incorrect.

That character is Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker: the peacemaker is actually a sadistic, ignorant and populist figure, driven by the insatiable thirst to achieve perpetual peace at any cost, regardless of the number of deaths and the trail of devastation that will have to be left behind: “Whatever it takes“, In short. But his is a disgustingly patriotic peace, in which flying on the top of the world can only be, of course, the familiar stars and stripes flag. The desire to cover up his “secret” had almost killed him, in the finale of The Suicide Squad, at the hands of the Bloodsport played by Idris Elba. But now he’s back in action, along with a squad of displaced people, on a new mission.

You could have expected a product on the origins of the character of John Cena, but judging from what has been seen by critics and overseas viewers, this is a sequel show, the first three episodes of which have been distributed en masse on HBO Max, while the remaining five are coming out weekly on Warner’s platform. And while the stars tell of James Gunn’s very particular approach to Peacemaker, many here are wondering when they will be able to recover the series. On January 13, the day of the release in the US, Gunn posted a list of countries that have already secured distribution, including Italy, which suggests an arrival in the short term, despite no official date being disclosed. There is a possibility that once US distribution is complete, the episodes may arrive after one month or a little more on Sky and NOW, as has been the case with most HBO shows. We will find out if there is any truth in the crossover between Wonder Woman and Peacemaker.