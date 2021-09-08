Peacemaker, will Bane be there too? James Gunn answers

After disproving Peacemaker’s rating theory, James Gunn is back on social media to debunk another hypothesis circulated on the web in a rather insistent way over the last few weeks, namely the inclusion of Bane in the show.

The Batman villain created first time in 1993 by Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench and Graham Nolan, he is the only supervillain to have seriously troubled the hero of Gotham City, beating Bruce Wayne almost to the point of death and breaking his back. This moment received a film adaptation in 2012 in The Dark Knight Rises, when the character’s version of Tom Hardy similarly injured Batman’s Christian Bale.

Regarding the involvement of this supervillain Gunn, responding to a site that first broke the news, he said: “I’m sorry to say this second scoop of yours is incorrect. I love Bane and I am not against #Peacemaker being kicked in the ass, so who knows what might happen in the future.”

Of course, these words didn’t hint at diminishing the constant theories circulating on the web and even Gunn was accused of lying to his fans. The director replied: “Stop it. I’ve never lied to fans about these things and I never will.”

We’ll see! In the meantime, take a look at how Peacemaker connects to The Suicide Squad and let us know in the comments what you think of Gunn’s words.